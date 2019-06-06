‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Teases Possible Spinoff With Model Daughters: ‘You Never Know’

Now that Lisa Vanderpump has quit ‘RHOBH’, Lisa Rinna is thinking about her own future, and according to our recent interview with her, it may include a spinoff focusing on her family!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still a ratings hit for Bravo, 9 seasons in — so much so, in fact, that the network is airing “21 episodes this season, when we usually do 18,” Lisa Rinna, 55, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while promoting her new activewear line with Goldsheep on June 6, just one day after a taping of the show’s reunion special. “I’d say it’s been a good year,” she told us, while also noting that by “good” she means that the drama was intense. “RHOBH has been bananas,” she said. And that it has been. After a huge falling out between Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars earlier this season, due to a scandal known as “Puppygate”, LVP said she has no interest in returning for Season 10. Plus, she also skipped the reunion taping on June 5, according to Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

So where does that leave the future of the series? Well, Lisa Vanderpump is not the star of the show — even if some of her diehard fans believe that she is — so it’ll certainly continue with or without her. Especially give how well it’s doing for Bravo this year. However, that doesn’t mean other stars of the series can’t pursue other endeavors, whether or not they remain on the show. For instance, we asked Lisa Rinna whether or not she’d ever want to do a reality show with her family — model daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, as well as her famous actor husband, Harry Hamlin, 67– and she seemed super into the idea. “You never know what the future holds I always love working with the fam!” she said, before adding, “I love being able to work and create with my girls!”

But even if a spinoff never happens (even though we hope it does) — Lisa’s keeping busy with her new collaboration (an activewear line) with Goldsheep Clothing that launched on June 4. Of the line, Lisa told us, “The collaboration with Goldsheep came about because my friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber sent me a pair of the Casa Amigos workout pants that Goldsheep made. I LOVED them. Keri Wilson, who owns Goldsheep, then made and sent me a post of Pill Pants after my pill bag episode on RHOBH! We had turned that pill bag moment into something funny and fun. Then, a few months ago, Cindy asked me ‘Why don’t you do a capsule collection with Goldsheep with your funny iconic sayings etc.?’ I loved the idea and got on the phone with Keri and we chatted about what we would do workout tanks and pants and some jackets with some fun Rinna moments and sayings and some iconic ‘Gary’ moments. I called Gary Janetti and asked if we could use his name and face on some workout pants. I told Keri I would do it but I want 100 percent of the money to go to charity. Gary suggested the Trevor Project and the capsule collection was born!”

See some of Lisa’s clothing above. The line will be available for a limited-time only on goldsheepclothing.com.