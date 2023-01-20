Robert Pattinson Rocks A Skirt For Dior Show At Men’s Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Robert Pattinson revealed his quirky sense of style when he arrived at the Dior show at Men’s Paris Fashion Week. The The Batman actor, 35, rocked a tweed skirt to set off his eclectic ensemble and give his fans a little buzz. Sporting a brown jacket and matching turtleneck sweater underneath, Robert paired the skirt with a set of knee-high black rubber boots. The look was giving 90s goth with a flair of modern masculinity.

Perhaps Robert was influenced by a similar move made by Brad Pitt at the Bullet Train premiere in Germany last year. The 59-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices with a brown skirt for the event as well. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town! Much like Robert’s!

Robert’s outing comes as his romance with Suki Waterhouse is going from strength to strength. The couple hosted a New Year’s Eve party in New York with a gaggle of famous friends like Emma Stone and Mischa Barton. Before that, they were spotted on a few romantic dates in the Big Apple to send off 2022.

“Rob has kept his relationship with Suki private because they both know what it’s like to have public relationships with famous celebrities play out in front of the world,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February 2022. “What they have is special and their bond is unbreakable. They both want the same things in life – to get married and have a family together.”

The couple were rumored to be engaged on a few occasions, but the rumors ended up being just that. Robert, who famously dated Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs, explained in a 2019 interview with U.K’s Sunday Times why he tries keeping his love life private.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Robert said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”