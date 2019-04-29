Robert Pattinson Reveals The Status Of His Relationships Now With Exes Kristen Stewart & FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson likes to keep quiet about his past romances, but the famously private actor did have something to say about dating Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs during a new interview.

If you’re looking for Robsten drama, you’ve come to the wrong place. When it comes to his past relationships with his famous exes, Robert Pattinson says that everything is just peachy. The actor, 32, opened up — just slightly — about dating his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs during an interview with the Sunday Times’ Style magazine, and while he didn’t get into the dirty details, he confirmed that he’s on “good terms” with both exes. “They were pretty long relationships, not like three months,” he said. He did chat about dating another famous woman: his girlfriend, Detective Pikachu star Suki Waterhouse.

Or rather, he talked about how he doesn’t want to talk about her: “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

As for his rumored romance with Katy Perry in early 2018? Just a rumor. She was actually one of his first friends in Hollywood, before they both became famous! He laughed about how their lives have changed so much since they arrived in Los Angeles. Katy has letters from the White House wishing her a happy birthday, while Rob’s only connection to the Oval Office is… Donald Trump tweeting about his breakup with Kristen. “That’s my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet,” he said.