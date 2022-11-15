Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Friendship With Taylor Swift Helped Her During Filming ‘The Batman’: ‘She Was My Pod’

Zoe Kravitz, 33, spent lots of time with her pal Taylor Swift, 32, when the two stars were both locked down in the U.K. during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Zoe was filming The Batman, while Taylor was spending lockdown with her British boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, 31. Zoe opened up about their sweet friendship in an interview with GQ, published November 15.

“She was my pod,” Zoe said about the 1989 singer. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday,” Zoe added.

Taylor praised Zoe in an email to GQ. “Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is,” Taylor wrote.

As T-Swift fans know, Zoe is one of the famous artists that’s featured on Taylor’s new album, Midnights. The Big Little Lies actress co-wrote and provided background vocals for the first track on the album, “Lavender Haze.”

Back in March, which was when The Batman came out, Taylor and Zoe partied together at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. One clip that was filmed by a fellow party attendee and quickly went viral on social media, showed Taylor and Zoe energetically dancing together. Taylor’s boyfriend Joe was there, as well, but he left the dancing to the ladies.

Earlier that month, Taylor publicly shared her appreciation for Zoe and her movie The Batman where the actress plays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson. “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF MY DREAMS,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram Story. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”