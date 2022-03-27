Taylor Swift Hits Dance Floor With Zoe Kravitz At CAA’s Pre-Oscar Party: Watch

Taylor Swift was filmed happily busting some moves with Zoe Kravitz in a video that went viral, as she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn attended the CAA Pre-Oscar Party in West Hollywood, CA on Friday night.

It looks like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kicked off their weekend with some fun! The 32-year-old singer and her 31-year-old boyfriend were spotted in pics and videos while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on the night of March 25 and looked like they were having an incredible time. One clip that was filmed by a fellow party attendee and quickly went viral on social media, showed Taylor energetically dancing with Zoe Kravitz .

The “All Too Well” crooner appeared to be wearing a long-sleeved black dress that plunged in the back and had her blonde hair up, in the video. Zoe, meanwhile, also had her hair up and was wearing a blazer over what appeared to be a dress. In addition to busting some moves, the two ladies seemed to be chatting with each other.

A pic that showed Hailey Baldwin posing with Zoey Deutch at the same bash also showed the side of Joe and the back of Taylor in the background. He appeared to be dressed in a blazer and striped undershirt and the back of Taylor’s dress appeared to be lined in sequins.

Taylor and Joe’s hangout with Zoe and other stars comes after she publicly shared her appreciation for Zoe and her new movie The Batman in a message a couple of weeks ago. “@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF MY DREAMS,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

The ladies have been friends for a while so it’s no surprise that Taylor would support the talented actress and her career. They were even part of the same “quarantine pod” during the early days of the COVID pandemic, according to E! News, and Taylor helped Zoe with a virtual photoshoot she had to do for NYT Magazine.

“Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she’s shooting a movie,” NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein told Women’s Wear Daily. “And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist.”