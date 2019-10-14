Zoë Kravitz: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress Playing Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz landed a major role alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman,’ but this is far from her first big acting project — and we’re not just talking about ‘Big Little Lies’!

Zoë Kravitz, 30, is suiting up as the next Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, our sister website Variety reported on Oct. 14! The HBO star will be taking the baton from actresses Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer who previously played the latex-wearing DC character/Batman’s occasional love interest, also known as Selina Kyle. This upcoming installation of Batman is scheduled to premiere on June 25, 2021, and filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020, insiders told Variety.

Here’s what else you should know about the cat-themed thief, who’ll be starring alongside the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson, 33).

1. Zoë is most known for her role in Big Little Lies, but boasts a lengthy filmography outside of the HBO show. While the actress is iconic for playing the free-spirited yoga instructor in Big Little Lies’ uptight mom community, she has also lent her talents to major films. You may recognize her as Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts series, Christina in the Divergent series and one of the escaped wives in Mad Max: Fury Road. She made her breakthrough by playing Pearl in the television series Californication.

2. She is the daughter of famous parents. Zoë’s dad is multi-genre singer Lenny Kravitz, 55, known for his hits like “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” and “Again.” Meanwhile, her mom is actress Lisa Bonet, 51, most known for her role as the rebellious Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show.

3. This isn’t Zoë’s first time playing Catwoman…well, kind of. The actress actually voiced Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie, an animated movie released in 2017!

3. Zoë married Karl Glusman, not long before her role as Catwoman was announced. She reportedly tied the knot with the Nocturnal Animals and Love star in a secret ceremony in May 2019, but the couple celebrated their vows with a more public wedding in France on June 29, 2019.

5. She’s not just an actress. Zoë is one of those multi-talented movie stars who can act and sing! She founded a band called Elevator Flight in 2009, and went on to form another band, LOLAWOLF, which released its debut EP in 2014. The R&B/electropop trio, made up of Zoë, drummer Jimmy Giannopoulos and keyboardist James Levy, even opened for musicians like Miley Cyrus and Lilly Allen on their tours.