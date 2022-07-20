Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany

Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022

Along with the fashion statement, Brad gave an explanation (above) on why he chose such a style — and it was revealed using his uncanny sense of wit he has become famous for over the years. When a reported approached him on the red carpet and inquired why he was wearing the open-air skirt, Brad replied with a huge smile, “The breeze, the breeze.”

The skirt and hilarious reason for it weren’t the only things causing quite the commotion, as the wardrobe showed off his bare legs, allowing a peek at his tattoos. On one exposed shin, Brad showed off a design of a rhinoceros face, while the other shin appeared to have a human skull inked into it. While the meanings of both tattoos are unclear, they certainly are ripe for interpretation.

Meanwhile, Brad’s costar, Joey King, who also had a show-stopping look for the premiere, couldn’t help but gush about working with the Hollywood legend. “I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” she said to the Free Press Journal on July 12. “He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.”

“It is a truly a larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of,” she continued. “I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.’”

Bullet Train is an adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s thriller novel Maria Beetle, which focuses on five hired killers who find themselves aboard the same ill-fated train ride from Tokyo to Morioka. It opens in the U.S. in August.