Joey King Stuns In Cutout Little Black Dress For ‘Bullet Train’ Photocall With Brad Pitt & More Costars

Joey King always makes a statement in her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a Bullet Train film photocall in London on July 20. The 22-year-old looked stunning in a strappy black mini dress with a completely cutout neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Joey wore a black Nensi Dojaka FW22 flower velvet mini dress that had a completely sheer neckline that barely covered her chest. The entire center of the neckline was cutout revealing major cleavage and the rest of the frock was skintight on her petite, toned frame. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and chunky black leather platform boots.

As for her glam, Joey had her light brown hair thrown up in a messy, spiky bun with her front bangs pieced together on her forehead. A sultry smokey eye, thick black eyeliner, and a nude lip completed her look. Also in attendance were her co-stars, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Joey has been on a roll with her press outfits while promoting her new film and just the other day she looked just as fabulous in a tan monochromatic look. She threw on a plunging white scoop neck bralette with a sheer lacy shirt on top.

Over her blouse, she wore a baggy brown, double-breasted button-down shirt which she chose to leave wide open. A pair of light brown, mid-rise H&M Tailored Trousers and strappy white sandals completed her stomach-baring look.

Her glam for the occasion featured a high messy bun with a few curly pieces of hair left out to frame the front of her face while a dark brown matte lip and a burnt brown smokey eye tied her ensemble together.