Joey King Stuns In Cutout Little Black Dress For ‘Bullet Train’ Photocall With Brad Pitt & More Costars

Joey King looked stunning in a sexy cutout black mini dress with a plunging neckline at a photocall for 'Bullet Train' in London.

By:
July 20, 2022 12:24PM EDT
joey king
Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of the film 'Bullet Train' in Paris Bullet Train Premiere, Paris, France - 18 Jul 2022
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry 'Bullet Train' film photocall, London, UK - 20 Jul 2022
Brad Pitt 'Bullet Train' film photocall, London, UK - 20 Jul 2022
Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock for Sony Pictures Entertainment

Joey King always makes a statement in her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a Bullet Train film photocall in London on July 20. The 22-year-old looked stunning in a strappy black mini dress with a completely cutout neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

joey king
Joey King looked stunning in this black Nensi Dojaka FW22 flower velvet mini dress with a cutout on her chest at a ‘Bullet Train’ photocall in London on June 20. (James Veysey/Shutterstock for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joey wore a black Nensi Dojaka FW22 flower velvet mini dress that had a completely sheer neckline that barely covered her chest. The entire center of the neckline was cutout revealing major cleavage and the rest of the frock was skintight on her petite, toned frame. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and chunky black leather platform boots.

joey king
Joey styled her sexy dress with a pair of sheer black tights & chunky black leather platform boots. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As for her glam, Joey had her light brown hair thrown up in a messy, spiky bun with her front bangs pieced together on her forehead. A sultry smokey eye, thick black eyeliner, and a nude lip completed her look. Also in attendance were her co-stars, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Joey has been on a roll with her press outfits while promoting her new film and just the other day she looked just as fabulous in a tan monochromatic look. She threw on a plunging white scoop neck bralette with a sheer lacy shirt on top.

Over her blouse, she wore a baggy brown, double-breasted button-down shirt which she chose to leave wide open. A pair of light brown, mid-rise H&M Tailored Trousers and strappy white sandals completed her stomach-baring look.

Her glam for the occasion featured a high messy bun with a few curly pieces of hair left out to frame the front of her face while a dark brown matte lip and a burnt brown smokey eye tied her ensemble together.

