Joey King Rocks A Colorful Bikini & Cozies Up To BF Steven Piet On Costa Rica Vacation

‘The Kissing Booth’ star and her boyfriend looked like they were having a blast on their tropical vacation together.

Nothing like some fun in the sun! Joey King and Steven Piet looked like they were having an enchanting time while on their vacation in Costa Rica on Wednesday February 23. The 22-year-old actress posted a series of photos of herself and the director cuddling up while visiting a breathtaking waterfall in the tropical paradise. Joey captioned the post to show how much fun the pair were having. “This is really great,” she wrote.

Joey looked stunning with her curly red hair in front of the magnificent waterfall. She rocked a flowery blue bikini for the series of photos. In one of the photos, she showed off just how big the waterfall was as she had her arms outstretched towards it while it flowed behind her. She also shared a shot of Steven looking equally stunned by the waterfall. The last photo was the sweetest though. It looked like the pair had wet hair and Joey cuddled up to her beau, who was wearing a simple gray pair of swim trunks. It seemed like the pair were having a great time on vacation. Later that evening, Joey posted a video of herself and Steven clinking glasses with dinner. “We are wine drunk,” she wrote in the video.

Tons of stars complimented Joey and Steven on the beautiful photos. Jameela Jamil wrote a sweet “Excuse me?!” along with a series of heart-eyed emojis. Elle Fanning  was similarly complimentary to her pal and how great she looked in the bikini. “Boddddddddyyyyyyy,” she wrote.

Joey and Steven hold hands while out and about together. (GHOST/Shutterstock)

It’s nice to see Joey relaxing and enjoying some sightseeing, while she’s undoubtedly been super busy with her recent movies. The Kissing Booth star has plenty of movies in the works that are expected to drop in 2022, including the thriller Bullet Train, which she’ll star in alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Both Brad and Julia were seen on-set for the new movie in March 2021, and both of them got into character as they were covered in blood. 

 