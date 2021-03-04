Brad Pitt, 57, Seen Covered In ‘Blood’ While Filming New Movie With Joey King — Pics

Brad Pitt got into character on the set of his new film ‘Bullet Train,’ co-starring Joey King! Check out photos of the A-list stars on the set of the forthcoming action flick!

Brad Pitt is ready for his close-up! The actor was spotted in Los Angeles on March 3 sporting some heavy-duty makeup that included fake bruises, blood, and dirt on the set of his new film Bullet Train. The 57-year-old star wore a white T-shirt that had red blood, all fake of course, and grime on it. The set of the film followed COVID-19 protocols, as well. You can see the photos here.

Brad was featured wearing a clear, plastic visor mask over his face and members of the crew could be seen wearing masks, as well. Of course, Brad was also joined on the set by one particular high-profile co-star — Joey King! The Kissing Booth star, 21, was seen in her costume, as well, which featured a maroon skirt with pleating at the hem, a pink short sleeve shirt, and a sweater vest and tie.

Joey also had some fake blood on her forehead. The two stars appeared more than ready to get back to work in the secure, safe environment. And for an action-packed, high-octane film like Bullet Train, all necessary precautions are just as important as ever! Joey and Brad star in the ensemble cast of the movie, which has yet to announce an official release date.

Along with Joey and Brad, Bullet Train stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga, and more! The film follows five assassins on a speeding bullet train, who learn that their individual missions have something deadly in common. The movie is directed by David Leitch, who’s responsible for some successful action movies of the last few years.

Leitch directed 2017’s Atomic Blonde, starring the queen of action flicks herself, Charlize Theron, and 2018’s Deadpool 2. Bullet Train is based on the best-selling Japanese novel Maria Beetle, written by Kôtarô Isaka. With such star power as Brad Pitt, Bullet Train is bound to be an epic thrill ride that longtime fans of the actor will definitely want to see!