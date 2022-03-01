Joey King Engaged To BF Steven Piet & Shares First Look At Beautiful Ring

Joey King is engaged! The actress just shared photos of her sweet proposal from director Steven Piet.

Joey King is engaged! The Kissing Booth star, 22, posted a slew of adorable engagement photos to her Instagram account on March 1 to share the news, kissing and getting cozy with her new hubby-to-be Steven Piet, 30. The director apparently popped the question on a special date — 2/2/22 — as the couple celebrated their third anniversary.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” the actress captioned the series of photos where she kissed and hugged her newfound fiancé and showed off a gorgeous diamond sparkler. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

She continued in the caption, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

The couple initially met back in 2019 while working on the Hulu series The Act, as Joey received an Emmy nomination and Steven two of eight episodes for the series.

Steen, who originally hails from Chicago, then shared his own post of their engagement, holding up his bride-to-be as they smiled at each other and basked in the love.

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” he tenderly shared. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.”

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed,” he concluded the post. Congratulations to the happy couple!