Brad Pitt Rocks A Skirt & Chunky Boots At Berlin ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.

Pink seems to be Brad’s color in Berlin, as just hours before the official red carpet, he looked chic in a light pink tracksuit as he posed at a photo call. The sweater was a lighter pink and featured a green zipper with yellow trim on the collar, while the pants were made of a darker pink fabric that seemed to be light and airy. He wore a white tee under the sweat jacket and paired it with white sneakers, black aviator sunglasses, and a silver chain around his neck.

The night before, Brad also stole the carpet; but for his moves, rather than his fun ‘fits. The Ad Astra star gave the crowd a fun surprise when he dramatically but playfully Karate kicked toward the photographers in front of him. He looked like he was having a ball as he smiled in his office-casual look of dark slacks, a gray blazer, a dark blue V-neck tee, and white sneakers.

View Related Gallery 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards: Photos Of Ciara & More Ciara Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022 Russell Wilson and Ciara Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022

Joey King, who plays a fellow assassin, Prince, in Bullet Train, also showed up to the Berlin carpet in style. She stunned in a curve-hugging black ribbed jumpsuit with long sleeves and flared legs. While her outfit was very simple, her hair and makeup were nothing but. The 22-year-old Conjuring star looked cool and confident in a fun asymmetrical bob. Her hair was a pretty pastel pink color and was straightened. Her eye makeup seemed to be a balance between the black outfit and her colored hair, as she rocked a smokey metallic purple color on her eyelids and her eyes were framed with black eyeliner.

As noted above, the Bullet Train cast, which also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, among others, were promoting their highly anticipated project in Paris before entering Berlin. Joey shared a video of her time there, which was filled with fancy outfits, tasty-looking French food such as bread and escargot, and picturesque strolls in the streets of The City of Lights.

Aside from seemingly having a ball of a time while touring around Europe to promote Bullet Train, the Kissing Booth actress also had a phenomenal time on set and working with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood lead. “I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” she recalled to the Free Press Journal on July 12. “He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.”

“It is a truly a larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of,” she continued. “I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.’”

Bullet Train is an adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, which revolves around an action-packed mission to locate and collect a briefcase from a train leaving Tokyo for Morioka. Several skilled assassins are onboard the train and realize their assignments and targets are all related. The film will be released in the US on August 5.