Brad Pitt Cozies Up To Joey King In Rare Instagram Photo With His ‘Bullet Train’ Co-Stars

Brad Pitt, 58, and the cast of Bullet Train got together for a fun cast selfie as they tour Europe to promote the action-thriller, which is due out on August 5. The photo, which was posted by Joey King, 22, shows the main cast, which also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the top of which can be seen rising between Brad and Brian. Along with the selfie, Joey showed off her sexy ensemble consisting of a black, strappy, barely-there bra and a black blazer over the top. A third slide in the carousel gave fans a look at the foursome posing in front of a 3-D Bullet Train sign on the edge of the Seine River across from the Eiffel Tower. “Bullet Train crew takes Paris,” Joey captioned the adorable slideshow.

Joey also took viewers on her Parisian adventure via a compilation video she posted to TikTok and Instagram. The video showed various glimpses of her time in the City of Lights, which included cruising along The Seine, eating escargot and French bread, and walking the historic streets of Paris. In addition, she included a video that showed her taking the cast selfie she would later post. The Kissing Booth actress also showed off some of her press tour outfits, including her revealing black ensemble, plus three more. The first was a tan, loose-fitting button-up made by God’s True Cashmere, which she paired with a white Glasson bralette, tan H&M wide-leg trousers, and a mesh top overlay from KQK to add dimension to the fun ‘fit. Her white pumps were from Dolce & Gabbana. The second outfit she debuted was a much tamer ensemble of pinstriped, flared pants, a white button-down, and a matching blue tie. Lastly, she showed herself busting some moves in front of a mirror in an elegant floor-length yellow gown.

Bullet Train is an adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, which is about an action-packed mission to collect a briefcase from a train heading to Morioka from Tokyo. During a press interview for Bullet Train, Joey said she is fond of her character, Prince, a highly skilled assassin. “I love my character, Prince. She’s so badass and so crazy,” she told the Free Press Journal. “I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I’ve always had a bit of an action star in my bones.”

She also gave insight into what working with the one and only Brad Pitt was like. “I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” she recalled. “He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.”

The actress, who is known for 2010’s Ramona and Beezus, 2013’s The Conjuring, and 2019’s The Act, admitted she had a bit of a pinch-me moment on set. “It is a truly a larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt,'” she gushed.