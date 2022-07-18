Brad Pitt Does Epic Karate Kick On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Paris Premiere: Photos

Brad Pitt is having a blast as he hit up the 'Bullet Train' premiere for some dramatic Karate-style action!

July 18, 2022 11:31PM EDT
Brad Pitt in Paris
Brad Pitt Pics
Image Credit: Lewis Joly/AP/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt, 58, is still in fine form! The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star, 58, appeared on the Paris red carpet for the action/comedy flick premiere looking every bit the movie star. Brad rocked sunglasses, along with a casual dark jacket, gray tee shirt, and dark pants at the Monday, July 18 red carpet. When the Ed Astra actor playfully Karate kicked towards photogs snapping his snazzy appearance, his bright white sneakers took center stage.

Brad Pitt in Paris
Brad Pitt arrives for the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Paris, France on July 18, 2022. (Lewis Joly/AP/Shutterstock)

The cool, laid-back summer look certainly underscored Brad’s status as a Hollywood icon. From Legends of the Fall and Interview With The Vampire to Moneyball and World War Z, Brad makes a habit of looking the part. On Saturday July 16, he was seen wearing a smooth orange linen suit and his signature sunglasses look as he made his way along the Seine River in France. The movie star waved at fans and checked out his cell phone, as well.

And it turns out Brad’s kiddos Zahara17, Shiloh16, and Vivienne13, have also been kicking it in Europe with mom Angelina Jolie47. They were seen at a concert in Rome amid filming of Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek, and which Angie is directing. The film is based on the famed novel by author Alessandro Baricco

As for Brad, he appears to be having a great time with his Bullet Train co-stars, with whom he cheekily posed for a rare selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower. Joey King, 22, posted the pic on July 16, in which she made a kissy face, while Brad smiled impishly in the background. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, were also seen smiling broadly for the impromptu cast photo.

Brad Pitt in Paris
Brad Pitt pauses for photographers at the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Paris, France. (Lewis Joly/AP/Shutterstock)

Bullet Train crew takes Paris,” Joey captioned the pic, which she shared with her 19M followers on Instagram. Joey also took to Instagram on Monday to share premiere photos with her cast mates. In one photo, Brad put his arm around the Kissing Booth actress as the four leads posed for cameras. In another, Brad appeared to be leaning back on a giggling Joey as he playfully squished her up against Aaron.

Bullet Train Paris premiere,” Joey captioned the photo collection. “Idk man…moments like this stick with ya forever. What a fun group of people to do cool things with.”

