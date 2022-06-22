Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey director and Nowhere Boy star are featured in sweet photos alongside the caption, with Sam wearing a breezy white top and skirt, and maxi skirt, and Aaron rocking a casual tan suit. In a second photo, both appear to be wearing white suits while intimately embracing on a dance floor. Sam pulled her hair back into a simple ponytail with a sweet blue ribbon, while Aaron sported a boutonniere for the special outdoor occasion. The couple sweetly leaned into one another for a post-vow-renewal kiss in a photo posted to Aaron’s Instagram page, as well.

“Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” Aaron captioned the romantic kissing photo on June 22. “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”

The super-committed couple‘s famous friends wasted no time congratulating them on their celebration of love. “How wonderful! Congratulations to you both!!!” singer Annie Lennox commented. “Love these Love birds,” wrote Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon, and Lily Collins simply reacted with a row of heart emojis.

Photos posted to Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver‘s Instagram stories gave fans an intimate look at the celebration. In the photo taken from Aaron’s Instagram, Aaron and Sam embrace lovingly and kiss, with Aaron’s hand tenderly at her waist. In another, Minnie cuddles up to her friend Aaron as he smiles in sunglasses. In another snap, which Minnie titled “the most beautiful re-wedding,” Sam is seen popping a euphoric arabesque on a field of grass. The final slide shows Aaron and Sam toasting champagne under a string of lights and kissing lightly among their guests.

The couple first met on the set of Sam’s 2009 movie Nowhere Boy, which she directed, and Aaron starred in as a young John Lennon. The actor was 18 at the time, and Sam was 42. By 2012, they were married in Somerset, England. They later teamed up as director and star for a 2018 adaptation of A Million Little Pieces. The couple share two daughters, 12-year-old Wylda Rae and 10-year-old Romy Hero. Sam has two additional daughters from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling. Angelica Jopling, an actress notable for appearing in Kick-ass 2, is 25. Jessie Phoenix Jopling is 16.