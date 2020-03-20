Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Go Hiking While ‘Social Distancing’: See Funny Pics

It was a big little reunion for these ‘Big Little Lies’ cast members! Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern got together for a hike and practiced social distancing on their walk in two pics Reese shared on Twitter!

Are we back in Monterey Bay? This scene looks awfully familiar! Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern had a Big Little Lies reunion on March 20 when they got together for a hike on some beautiful California trails! In the pics, which Resse shared to her Twitter account, the two Oscar winners looked fresh-faced and bundled up for their time out in nature as California faces a total state lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The two accomplished women gave each other their space, practicing social distancing as one of the recommended precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19. But the space between them didn’t dampen their spirits at all, as both beamed at the camera for two individual selfie pictures. “Friendship with social distancing. Hi @lauradern,” Reese captioned the photos.

Fans will remember well that the two Oscar winners rounded out the star-studded cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies in 2017 and 2019, respectively. After the cliff-hanger ending of season two, fans of the series clamored for more. In the months since the show’s last episode aired, some cast members have hinted that there could be more in store for the Monterey five. So, what would it take to get the women and creative team back together? “A great story, it is that simple, so we’ll see!” fellow cast member Nicole Kidman revealed at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18.

But even as fans wait with bated breath for more, they can always go back to the incredible Emmy-winning series that started it all. With Nicole and Reese both serving as stars and producers, Big Little Lies tackled the complicated relationships and painful experiences of five women in a secluded, privileged community on the California waters. Along with stars Shailene Woodly and Zoë Kravitz, the group brought to life the words of author Liane Moriarty to critical acclaim and praise from fans.

The first season went on to win eight Emmy awards, with season two’s haul still yet to be determined. While the world is still in flux right now, fans everywhere can get a brief smile of relief with this big little reunion. We hope there is more to come!