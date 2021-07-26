Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Enjoy A Beach Day With Gerard Butler & His GF In Malibu — Photo

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam were all smiles at the beach in Malibu with their two kids, as well as Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, soaked up the sun on the beach in Malibu, California on Saturday, July 24. The couple was spotted in their swimsuits while enjoying a beautiful summer afternoon with Gerard Butler, 51, and his girlfriend Morgan Brown, 50. The foursome looked to be having a blast together, and were also joined by Aaron and Sam's daughters Wylda, 11, and Romy, 9.

Aaron and Sam both showed off their fit physiques in their swimsuits. The shirtless Avengers: Age of Ultron actor put his abs on full display while donning a colorful bathing suit, while the Fifty Shades of Grey director looked sensational in a black one-piece swimsuit. Meanwhile, Gerard opted for blue swimming trunks and sunglasses while Morgan dressed in a two-piece white bikini that highlighted her skinny figure.

The double date outing comes just a month after Aaron and Sam celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on June 21. A few weeks prior, the couple celebrated their romance by getting each other’s first names inked on their shoulder and chest areas by tattoo artist Doctor Woo. Sam got “Aaron” newly tattooed in cursive letters right on her collarbone, while Aaron had a hummingbird inked right above what appeared to be an older tattoo reading “Sam” on the left part of his chest. Doctor Woo posted the results on his Instagram page, and Sam responded with two red heart emojis.

The couple first met on the set of Nowhere Boy, the 2009 film that Sam directed and Aaron starred in. At the time, Aaron was 18 and Sam was 42. They soon entered into a relationship and married at Babington House in Somerset, England in 2012. They now share their two daughters together, and Sam also has two daughters from her ex Jay Jopling, whom she was married to from 1997 until 2008.