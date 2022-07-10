Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos

They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.

Shiloh was as cute as a button as she looked like the Oscar winner’s mini-mi with her megawatt smile. Her sandy blonde hair was kept in a messy bun, as she kept looking over at her mom to share in the excitement. Angeline, meanwhile, sported a bodice-like top and a black sweater, keeping her trademark raven tresses long and loose.

While escorting her mother to all sorts of events, Shiloh has maintained her cool style. Back at the London premiere of Eternals, the teen was spotted on another shopping spree, where she rocked an “Italia Roma” black sweatshirt, denim shorts and black boots. She opted for a sleveless beige number at the L.A. premiere of the superhero flick. Then in Rome for another leg of the promotional tour, Shiloh sported a black velvet gown and a bright yellow pair of sneakers.

View Related Gallery Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Rome, ITALY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin's concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Much like the rest of her siblings — Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — Shiloh has lived most of her life in the spotlight. The family often accompanies their mother to red carpet soirees. In 2021, Angelina opened up about having her children thrust in the public eye and what she does as a protective mother to help them navigate it.

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they cannot be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way. It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”