Brad Pitt Is Stylish In Orange Linen Suit As He Promotes ‘Bullet Train’ In Paris: Photos

Brad Pitt was spotted aboard a boat cruising on the scenic Seine River on July 15 as he waved to admiring fans.

By:
July 16, 2022 6:56PM EDT
View gallery
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Brad Pitt seen on the River Seine in Paris to promote his last movie BULLET TRAIN with the cast on July 16th 2022. 16 Jul 2022 Pictured: Brad Pitt. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA878683_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt is all smiles arriving to his early morning film set Babylon. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Brad Pitt. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792006_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Brad Pitt has landed in Paris. The actor, 58, was looking stylish in an orange linen shirt as he waved to fans while cruising down the Seine River on Saturday, July 16. He added a dark rust shirt underneath for a monochromatic summer look, along with a pair of sunglasses and white slip-on sneakers. Brad held onto a cellphone as he smiled and looked out at the crowd, barely having aged a day. Notably, the actor also appeared to give his blonde locks a recent chop.

Brad Pitt is seen in Paris on July 16, 2022. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

Brad is in the French capital to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, which is set for theatrical release by Sony Pictures on August 5, 2022. In the fast-paced action film, the Missouri native plays one of five assassins on a high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with few stops, and all realize they are on similar missions. Brad specifically plays assassin Ladybug, while co-star Sandra Bullock is Maria Beetle, his primary contact and handler. The anticipated film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji as the other assassins.

Brad Pitt was stylish in an orange linen suit as he promoted his film ‘Bullet Train.’ (KCS Presse / MEGA)

His children Zahara17, Shiloh16, and Vivienne13, have also been spotted in Europe in recent weeks with their mom Angelina Jolie47. Brad’s ex-wife is in the Eternal City to direct her latest film project Without Blood, based on the best-selling novel by author Alessandro Baricco. The Oscar winner is working with her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek on the flick, who serves as the films main star.

Brad also touched down in Rome on Monday, July 11, where he was spotted at the airport with his guitar. The handsome star kept his casual look neutral with a clay colored t-shirt and matching sweatpants, channeling the 2000s with a white bucket hat, which is an accessory he regularly wore when married to Jennifer Aniston until 2005. He held onto a pair of wire sunglasses in his left hand, showing off his silver watch as he made his way to a waiting vehicle.

More From Our Partners

ad