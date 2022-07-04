Angelina Jolie Shops In Rome With Daughters Vivienne, 13, & Zahara, 17, & Salma Hayek: Photos

Angelina Jolie is still in Italy daughters Zahara, 17, and Vivienne, 13! The trio were spotted shopping at a public market area, taking in the sights of the city on Sunday, July 3. The trio appeared to purchase some goods from various stands, as Angelina held onto what looked like some charcuterie before trying on some bracelets. Zahara also held onto two small plastic bags of items for herself.

The actress, 47, braved the hot weather in a neutral silk maxi dress by Alberta Ferretti, along with a pair of platform espadrille sandals as she walked along the cobblestone streets. She added a camel leather tote to her Summer ready outfit, along with a pair of black sunglasses. The Oscar winner appeared to be makeup free as she threw her raven hued hair back into a bun with a banana clip, showing off her dainty pearl-drop earrings.

Both Zahara and Vivienne were also casual. Zahara went with a baby blue mini dress and throwback high top black Converse sneakers, while Vivienne twinned in the same shoes. The youngest daughter of Brad Pitt paired the lace-ups with a straight leg pair of black jeans and a black t-shirt for The National Gallery in London, England. After shopping, it appears the group went to a cooking school.

View Related Gallery Zahara Jolie-Pitt: Photos Of Brad & Angelina's Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' film premiere, London, UK - 09 Oct 2019 Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - American actress and director Angelina Jolie goes shopping with her daughter Zahara in Rome. Sunday was off day on the set she directs, Angelina took her daughter Zahara to the Zara store in Rome and was seen picking out a few items, Then they went to Valentino and Teach it easy interior design shop and she bought a rabbit lamp. Pictured: Angelina Jolie Zahara Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The crew walked by famed restaurant Abiti e Sogni before meeting up with Angelina’s close friend and collaborator Salma Hayek. Since The Eternals, the pair are working together once again on movie Without Blood, which Angelina is directing and Salma is starring in. The movie is currently in production in Rome, and the women were spotted filming near The Colosseum on June 22, after also shooting in Puglia and Basilicata in Southern Italy. Notably, Angelina also wrote the script based on the bestselling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco. Salma was spotted hopping into an SUV with the family as they made their way to their next destination.