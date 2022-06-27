Angelina Jolie Holds Hands With Daughter Zahara, 17, On Shopping Spree In Rome

It was a mom-and-daughter day! Angelina Jolie was spotted getting some shopping done with her oldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt on Monday, June 27. The Maleficent actress, 47, held Zahara’s hand, while they went shopping in the sweet photos. Angelina looked like she was having a great time, bonding with her 17-year-old daughter.

Angelina looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit, with a tank top and matching pants. She also sported a pair of slides and sunglasses, while her hair was tied back in a ponytail. Zahara rocked a plunging black top and a skirt with an intricate black-and-white design along with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors. She also also wore a black face mask and had her hair styled in braids.

The pair looked like they were having a great time while shopping. They were also seen coming out of Zara, and Zahara was carrying a large shopping bag with her, while her mom walked out with a Yves Saint Laurent bag on her shoulder.

Zahara is the oldest of Angelina’s three daughters (including Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13), but the third oldest compared with her older brothers: Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18. Zahara also has one younger brother Knox, 13.

Besides shopping, Angelina has brought Zahara along when she’s advocated for causes that she feels very strongly about. The actress’s daughter tagged along with her to Washington DC, when Angelina advocated for the Violence Against Women Act in front of Congress, back in February. Zahara was also with her mom in the Capitol once again, when the act was passed a month later in March. After the bill was passed, the Changeling star celebrated in a social media post. “Today, I think of all the children and families who will now have a better chance of a life free from violence. I also think of all those women and children for whom this legislation came too late,” she wrote.