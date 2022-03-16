Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks Wool Coat With Angelina At Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization

Zahara attended the historic event at the White House with mom Angelina, who played a key role in lobbying for the landmark law’s renewal.

Like mother like daughter. Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a staunch supporter of women’s rights. The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie was spotted accompanying her Oscar-winning mom to the White House on Wednesday (March 16) for the reauthorization of the powerful Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Zahara, dressed in a chic wool coat, and Angelina, donning a sophisticated ensemble, joined other advocates in cheering on the landmark law’s renewal.

Angelina, who played a key role in lobbying for the law, celebrated the historic moment with a post to Instagram. “Today, I think of all the children and families who will now have a better chance of a life free from violence. I also think of all those women and children for whom this legislation came too late,” the Eternals star wrote. She added, “Thank you Congressional leaders, VAWA co-sponsors, committee staff, advocates, and survivors for your persistence in reauthorizing VAWA with vital improvements, including non-racially biased forensic evidence collection, Kayden’s Law’s judicial training and protections for children.”

The reauthorization of the act has been a long time coming, as Angelina detailed a previous trip advocating for its renewal In December. The actress made sure to bring Zahara along as well. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote alongside photos of the event.

Just three months before that outing, Angelina found herself fighting the good fight again, as she was back in the White House to meet with more officials supporting the Violence Against Women Act. After touring the building, she stopped at the press room to address her concerns publicly. “It’s a health crisis, what is happening,” she told reporters, according to CNN. “And it’s going to be solved if we look at it as health and families and invest. … And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention.”

Along with Zahara, Angelina also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad Pitt. She is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.