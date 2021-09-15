Watch

Angelina Jolie Nervously Giggles At White House Podium As She Discusses Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie
Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie is dressed up for a meeting in downtown Los Angeles and the actress has a bodyguard in tow. Angelina shares a hug in the parking lot with a friend wearing a teal dress. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Maleficent’ actress was paying a visit to the White House to speak on a very important issue, while attending bipartisan meetings.

As Angelina Jolie visited the White House on Wednesday September 15, she spoke about the importance of the Violence Against Women act. While she was there to discuss a very serious issue, she also received a grand tour, which included a stop at the historic building’s press room, where she seemed a little nervous and let out a small laugh, as she stood at the iconic podium.

In a video shared on Twitter, Angelina walked up in a mask, and seemed unsure of whether or not she could take off her face covering. Someone off camera assured her that it was okay: “You’re allowed. [Press Secretary Jen] Psaki does it too.” She took off the mask and let out a small laugh. The same person asked if the room was different than she expected. “So much smaller than you would think, right?” he said. The 46-year-old actress responded that the press room and podium felt fitting. “Yeah, but really interesting. It feels just like it should be,” she said.

Angelina Jolie, 46, visited the White House press room to discuss the Violence Against Women Act. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

While taking the podium, Angelina also looked great, in an outfit that was very fitting for the political occasion. Other than the black face mask, the Changeling star sported a black sleeveless top, and a long white skirt. She also rocked a pair of black heels and a gold watch.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie's Sexiest Looks Since Brad Pitt Split -- PICS

Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie, dressed in a brown gown, shops with her two daughters Vivian and Sahara at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Angelina met with officials to discuss the act. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

Angelina was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to meet with various officials from the White House and Justice Department, as well as senators to talk about the Violence Against Women Act, which aims to offer support to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, per the National Network to End Domestic Violence. “It’s a health crisis, what is happening,” Angelina told reporters according to CNN. “And it’s going to be solved if we look at it as health and families and invest. … And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention.”

Angelina sported a black outfit, while visiting the White House. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

The star has often used her platform to help give a voice to larger issues, such as when she joined Instagram and shared a heart-wrenching letter from an Afghan girl in August. The press secretary also tweeted about meeting Angelina on Wednesday, and mentioned how important the Violence Against Women Act is. “Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world,” Psaki wrote. 

 