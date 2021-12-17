Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Zahara, 16, To Washington D.C. To Meet Female Senators

Girl power! Angelina Jolie brought her teen daughter Zahara to meet with the female lawmakers behind the Violence Against Women Act.

Angelina Jolie is using her platform to fight for women’s rights! The 46-year-old Eternals star visited Washington D.C. with her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Taking to her Instagram on December 17, the Oscar winner shared photos (below) from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” she added, before directing her fans go online to find more information about the cause.

Just three months ago, Angelina found herself fighting the good fight again, as she was back in the White House to meet with more officials supporting the Violence Against Women Act. After touring the building, she stopped at the press room to address her concerns publicly. “It’s a health crisis, what is happening,” she told reporters, according to CNN. “And it’s going to be solved if we look at it as health and families and invest. … And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention.”

Along with Zahara, Angelina also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad Pitt. She recently spoke about her parenting, admitting that she tends to be “tough” on herself regarding the children’s upbringing. “I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina told People. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”

Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.