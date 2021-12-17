See Pics

Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Zahara, 16, To Washington D.C. To Meet Female Senators

Angelina Jolie
Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some grocery shopping with daughter Vivienne at Gelson's Supermarket in Hollywood, CA. The 'Eternals' Star & Doting Mom was seen holding her daughter tight and being really affectionate as they browsed the aisles and filled their shopping cart with goods. The two shopped for about 40 minutes before paying for and bagging their own groceries. 05 Nov 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some grocery shopping with daughter Vivienne at Gelson's Supermarket in Hollywood, CA. The 'Eternals' Star & Doting Mom was seen holding her daughter tight and being really affectionate as they browsed the aisles and filled their shopping cart with goods. The two shopped for about 40 minutes before paying for and bagging their own groceries. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802727_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.

Girl power! Angelina Jolie brought her teen daughter Zahara to meet with the female lawmakers behind the Violence Against Women Act.

Angelina Jolie is using her platform to fight for women’s rights! The 46-year-old Eternals star visited Washington D.C. with her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Taking to her Instagram on December 17, the Oscar winner shared photos (below) from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable,” she added, before directing her fans go online to find more information about the cause.

Just three months ago, Angelina found herself fighting the good fight again, as she was back in the White House to meet with more officials supporting the Violence Against Women Act. After touring the building, she stopped at the press room to address her concerns publicly. “It’s a health crisis, what is happening,” she told reporters, according to CNN. “And it’s going to be solved if we look at it as health and families and invest. … And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention.”

Related Gallery

Zahara Jolie-Pitt: Photos Of Brad & Angelina's Daughter

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Valentina Paloma Pinault 'Eternals' cast at private members club, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021
Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie arrives with her kids at the "Externals" premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, US actress Angelina Jolie and US poet Amanda Gorman attend the Variety's 2021 Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 30 September 2021. Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event in Beverly Hills, USA - 30 Sep 2021

Angelina Jolie
Zahara Pitt-Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the Eternals premiere ‘Eternals’ in Italy in 2021. (Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

Along with Zahara, Angelina also shares  Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad PittShe recently spoke about her parenting, admitting that she tends to be “tough” on herself regarding the children’s upbringing. “I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina told People. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”

Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.