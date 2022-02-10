Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks Cute Dress As She Jets Out Of D.C. With Mom Angelina

Zahara and mom Angelina were a stylish and chic mother-daughter duo on Wednesday as they took a plane out of Washington D.C.

After her mother, Angelina Jolie gave an impassioned speech on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to pass a reintroduced version of the Violence Against Women Act, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was spotted jetting out of Washington. In photos you can see here, the 17-year-old and her mom, 46, looked as stylish as ever as Angelina wore a gorgeous gray tweed coat and beige pumps while Zahara showed off her newly dyed blue braids, pairing the hairstyle with a short navy blue dress, light brown coat, and black Converse.

The photos come after Zahara when she participated in a very important meeting with her mom, pushing for the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act to be issued to Congress and for both Republicans and Democrats to back the bill. The bill, per Congress, aims “to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.” In an Instagram photo posted by Angelina, Zahara was seen sitting next to her mom as they both looked at paperwork while visiting the Senate.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” the proud mom captioned the pic. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference. #VAWA #VAWA4All #VAWA2022 #nervousmom #partnersinadvocacy.”

After Angelina shared the snapshot, her followers were quick to comment, complimenting the mother and daughter for their work on the hill. “Amazing work!” one follower wrote while another shared that they have “so much love” for them. Some shared heart emojis while others simply thanked them for their work and effort.

Before Angelina and Zahara’s trip to America’s capital, the latter’s blue hair could be seen during an outing to a hair salon. The two ladies were happily walking outside while carrying bags and shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood and made a stop at Foxtail Salon.