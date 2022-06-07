Angelina Jolie’s Daughters: Meet Her 3 Girls, Zahara, Shiloh, & Vivienne

After a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, bringing about a tumultuous divorce and subsequent custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. Although the public has always had an interest in the famous offspring, they have been thrust into the spotlight even more so as their parents work out everything in court.

Between the boys of the brood, Maddox, Pax, and Knox, are three girls: Zahara, who is adopted, and Shiloh and Vivienne, who are Angelina’s biological daughters. The gorgeous girls have been more in the spotlight as of late, not just due to their mom’s messy court battles, but also joining her at various movie premieres and events.

Moreover, in last year’s March issue of British Vogue, Angelina offered a rare glimpse into her life with her children through a series of intimate at-home photos amid COVID-19.

“I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” she shared. Adding that she and the kids are “a team,” the Academy Award winner said, “They’re pretty capable.”

Learn more about the “resilient” Jolie-Pitt girls below.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is one of Angelina’s adopted children, whom the Salt actress adopted from Ethiopia in 2005 at just 6 months old. Zahara is Angelina’s second oldest in her brood, behind older brother Maddox, who was born in Cambodia in 2001.

The currently 16-year-old helped inspired her parents’ charity work, including The Jolie-Pitt Foundation’s creation of the Zahara Program and the Zahara Children’s Center, launched to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis and provide further research on the disease in Ethiopia (The foundation similarly created the Maddox Chivan Children’s Centre in their son’s name to help with families affected by HIV/AIDS in Phnom Penh). Like her older brother, Zahara has also made moves into Hollywood, having starred alongside her mom in Kung Fu Panda 3 as the voice of Meng Meng.

During a TIME 100 interview with activist Vanessa Nakate in July 2020 amid discussions of Black Lives Matter, Angelina revealed she has learned a lot from Zahara. “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children,” she said. “And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

In recent months, we’ve seen Zahara and Angelina out together in more public settings, including when the teen attended her mom’s Eternals movie premieres, notably showing up to the LA event in Angie’s gorgeous 2014 Elie Saab gown. Zahara also rocked an edgy, yet stylish look with her mom (and siblings) while shopping out in NYC in January, putting her newly-colored blue hair on display.

More recently, Zahara accompanied her Oscar-winning mom to the White House on March 16 for the reauthorization of the powerful Violence Against Women Act, which aims to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Zahara, dressed in a chic wool coat, and Angelina, donning a sophisticated ensemble, joined other advocates in cheering on the landmark law’s renewal.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is Brad and Angelina’s biological first born child, aged 15 as of this writing. The teen — who definitely looks like a spitting image of both her parents — was born in in Swakopmund, Namibia and has dual citizenship in the African country and the United States.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2010, Angelina opened up about her daughter’s personality. “Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said, adding that she was most like Shiloh as a kid. “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer,” she said. “I used to get dressed up in costumes and jump around. But at some point, I got closed off, darker. I don’t remember anything happening. I think you just get hit with the realities of certain things in life, think too much, start to realize the world isn’t as you wished it would be, so you deepen.”

It’s unclear what Shiloh has interest in following in her parents’ footsteps exactly in the acting world, although, like her siblings, she also appeared in Kung Fu Panda 3 as the voice of Shuai Shuai. She’s also expressed an interest in the arts. She’s been spotted on numerous occasions heading to dance class in Los Angeles.

Speaking with InTouch last November, a source shared that dad “Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh. Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

Shiloh has also been experimenting lately with her looks and styles, most recently revealing a red rinse makeover in early May. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she was definitely rocking the rinse!

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

At age 13 at the time of this writing, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is Angelina and Brad’s youngest daughter, and is also a fraternal twin of their son Knox. Like her siblings, she has starred opposite her mom in her films, including Maleficent as a young Princess Aurora. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, Angelina explained that they cast her daughter in the role because she was the only child that was not afraid of her in her costume. “We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal for Brad and I at all,” she explained. “But the other 3- and 4-year-old [performers] wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.”

Speaking with BBC Radio 4 in 2016, Angelina also revealed that Viv had a strong interest in learning Arabic. The actress said that all six of her children were learning new languages. “I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and [Shiloh]’s learning Khmer, which is the Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, [Zahara]’s speaking French,” she said. “Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic and Knox is learning sign language.”