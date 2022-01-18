See Pics

Angelina Jolie Rocks Edgy Black Boots While Shopping With Kids Zahara & Maddox – Photos

Angelina Jolie
SM / MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms. The actress is seen carrying a box of Bubly Sparkling Water while her daughter is seen carrying a plastic bag with fresh herbs.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox have their hands full while exiting Fred Segal after getting some Christmas shopping done this Saturday. Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 51 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Angelina Jolie paired a fashionable black coat with her matching boots as she held her daughter Zahara’s hand and walked in front of her son Maddox during a visit to Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City.

Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a doting mother with great taste during her latest family shopping trip! The actress rocked a long black coat and heeled black boots when she stopped by Bed, Bath & Beyond in the Big Apple with her daughter Zahara, 17, and son Maddox, 20, on Jan. 17. The trio was photographed walking outside the store’s building and looked relaxed and happy together.

Angelina also wore a black face mask and had her long hair down as she was holding Zahara’s hand. Like her mom, the teen wore her own fashionable outfit that included a brown coat over a black top, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers and rocked blue hair. Maddox, who was following behind them, showed off a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and black sneakers with white shoelaces.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with some of her kids at a previous event. (SM / MEGA)

Before Angelina’s latest outing with two of her six kids, she made headlines for being spotted with The Weeknd, 31. The Girl Interrupted star and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have apparently had many “deep conversations” during hangouts and have built a close relationship.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie’s Best All-Black Outfits On Outings With Her Kids -- PICS

*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms. The actress is seen carrying a box of Bubly Sparkling Water while her daughter is seen carrying a plastic bag with fresh herbs. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie keeps her classy look wearing all black carrying a black leather designer tote while furniture shopping at high-end Knoll Home Design Shop with her 17-year-old son Pax. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie celebrates Mother's Day weekend shopping with her daughter Vivianne Jolie-Pitt. The pair shop at Petco for a few items and stop by a newsstand in Los Feliz for some reading material. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivianne Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with her kids. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The source also said that The Weeknd is interested in film work just like Angelina, who has also worked as a director. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the source explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”