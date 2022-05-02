Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.

Shiloh was dressed pretty casual for her afternoon trip to Starbucks. She sported a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, as well as a pair of white sneakers and black socks. Shiloh wore a black leather backpack over her shoulders as she sipped on her coffee with a big smile on her face.

For years, Shiloh rocked blonde locks that she inherited from her famous father. She used to keep her ‘do clipped short, but she let her hair grow for Angelina’s British Vogue shoot that was taken while the family watched the 2020 election results. Shiloh kept her long hair tied back in a casual ponytail as she and brother Knox watched CBS News’ coverage of the election.

View Related Gallery Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

While Shiloh is at home in California, her mother is currently in Ukraine visiting the embattled country’s western city of Lviv. The Eternals actress, who is also a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, is visiting hospitals and meeting children affected by the Russian invasion. During the trip, after she grabbed a beverage at a local coffee shop and chatted with locals in the town, Angelina and her entourage were forced to rush down the stairs to find refuge amidst air raid sirens going off.

Fortunately, Angelina was safe after the frightening incident. She calmly waved to the camera that captured the situation and later could be heard telling nearby fans, “I’m okay.”