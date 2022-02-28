Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable With Red Hair Makeover – New Pics

Kendall Jenner looked completely unrecognizable when she showed off her new red hair makeover while out during Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 26, debuted a brand new red hair makeover during fashion week and she has been looking fabulous with her new hairstyle. The supermodel was out in Paris on Feb. 28, when she had her new bright red hair down and straight. She styled her look with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.

Kendall has been rocking black hair for years, so we were totally surprised when she debuted her new look. While out in Paris, she styled her new hair with a baggy brown leather jacket, high-waisted, dark-wash straight-leg jeans, and brown leather cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Kendall debuted her look for the first time when she wore a tight black long-sleeve midi dress with black leather knee-high Gia Borghini Rosie Boots and a Jil Sander Empress Shearling Shoulder Bag.

We first got a glimpse of Kendall’s hair transition on the Prada fall/winter 2022 runway during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. On the catwalk, Kendall had her hair slicked back into a bun with the top of her hair dyed a strawberry blonde with black roots peeking through.

On the runway, she wore a completely see-through sparkly gray midi skirt that put her toned legs on display. Kendall styled her sheer skirt with an oversized navy blue satin puffer coat. The entire hood was covered in massive feathers and she accessorized with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

Aside from fashion week, Kendall also just graced the spring issue cover of i-D, when she rocked a super short shaggy buzzcut that was also dyed a strawberry blonde.