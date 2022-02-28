Beauty

Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable With Red Hair Makeover – New Pics

KCS Presse / MEGA
Kendall Jenner looked completely unrecognizable when she showed off her new red hair makeover while out during Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 26, debuted a brand new red hair makeover during fashion week and she has been looking fabulous with her new hairstyle. The supermodel was out in Paris on Feb. 28, when she had her new bright red hair down and straight. She styled her look with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner showed off her bright red hair makeover while out during Paris Fashion Week. (KCS Presse / MEGA)
Kendall Jenner looked unrecognizable with bright red hair while out during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. (Spread Pictures / MEGA)

Kendall has been rocking black hair for years, so we were totally surprised when she debuted her new look. While out in Paris, she styled her new hair with a baggy brown leather jacket, high-waisted, dark-wash straight-leg jeans, and brown leather cowboy boots.

February 28th, 2022 - Paris Kendall Jenner leaving her hotel during the Paris Fashion Week ****** BYLINE MUST READ : © Spread Pictures ****** ****** No Web Usage before agreement ****** ******Please hide the children's faces prior to the publication****** ****** Stricly No Mobile Phone Application or Apps use without our Prior Agreement ****** Enquiries at photo@spreadpictures.com. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832601_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner hits up a Western-themed party with sister Kendall and friends at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. Kylie was sporting a fringed dress and caramel colored long hair a day after debuting pink locks while partying at Delilah at the same time as Drake. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner Love Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Kendall debuted her look for the first time when she wore a tight black long-sleeve midi dress with black leather knee-high Gia Borghini Rosie Boots and a Jil Sander Empress Shearling Shoulder Bag.

We first got a glimpse of Kendall’s hair transition on the Prada fall/winter 2022 runway during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. On the catwalk, Kendall had her hair slicked back into a bun with the top of her hair dyed a strawberry blonde with black roots peeking through.

Before dying her hair red, Kendall had gorgeous brown hair. (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

On the runway, she wore a completely see-through sparkly gray midi skirt that put her toned legs on display. Kendall styled her sheer skirt with an oversized navy blue satin puffer coat. The entire hood was covered in massive feathers and she accessorized with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

Aside from fashion week, Kendall also just graced the spring issue cover of i-D, when she rocked a super short shaggy buzzcut that was also dyed a strawberry blonde.