Kendall Jenner Shows Off Incredibly Toned Abs In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit For Cover Of ‘i-D’

Kendall Jenner in yellow bikini sighted on a speed boat to have fun with friends on Mykonos Island, Greece. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461639_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307f) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022
Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Courtesy of Purple PR/Shutterstock (12765307a) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner New Face of MESSIKA Paris Campaign, South of France - 18 Jan 2022
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Kendall Jenner steps out of her hotel in a black top that reveals her model figure. Kendall is en route to the Jacquemus fashion show.Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever when she graced the cover of ‘i-D’ in a plunging cutout swimsuit that put her abs on display.

Another day, another magazine cover for Kendall Jenner, 26, who just graced the spring issue of i-D. The supermodel looked stunning on the cover in a sexy cutout swimsuit, but throughout the photo shoot, the pictures just kept getting better and in one photo, Kendall even stripped completely naked.

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned abs in this plunging pink vintage Gucci swimsuit for the cover of ‘i-D.’ (Luis Alberto Rodriguez)
Kendall wore this Burberry outfit featuring a black crop top with a sweetheart neckline, styled with a tiny, low-rise mini skirt with silver grommets & a G-string I.AM.GIA thong. (Luis Alberto Rodriguez)

On the cover, Kendall rocked a vintage Gucci swimsuit in a bluish pink, styled with a black Gladys Tamez Millinery hat and a pair of Boot Star Los Angeles boots. Kendall’s swimsuit featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while her washboard abs were front and center through the cutout on the bodice.

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Kendall rocked a full Burberry outfit featuring a black crop top with a sweetheart neckline, styled with a tiny, low-rise mini skirt with silver grommets on the hemline. Through the skirt, her G-string I.AM.GIA thong peeked through and a thick black strap cinched in her tiny waist.

Kendall looked extremely sexy in this head-to-toe Rick Owens outfit featuring a burnt orange cutout one-piece swimsuit, high-waisted black leather shorts & brown leather Boot Star Los Angeles cowboy boots. (Luis Alberto Rodriguez)
Kendall showed off her toned figure in this Ludovic De Saint Sernin bikini with a pair of Stallion Boots. (Luis Alberto Rodriguez)

In perhaps Kendall’s sexiest photo to date, she was photographed lying down while completely naked, revealing her bare breasts. Throughout the shoot, Kendall rarely wore a bra and was not afraid to show some skin.

She wore a halterneck sheer black Nensi Dojaka bra that showed her nipples, styled with trousers from the same brand. Kendall revealed her breasts, yet again, in a bright orange, sheer mesh Supriya Lele crop top paired with tight black, high-waisted vintage Helmut Lang shorts. The 2022 issue is officially out now.