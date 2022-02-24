Kendall Jenner Shows Off Incredibly Toned Abs In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit For Cover Of ‘i-D’

Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever when she graced the cover of ‘i-D’ in a plunging cutout swimsuit that put her abs on display.

Another day, another magazine cover for Kendall Jenner, 26, who just graced the spring issue of i-D. The supermodel looked stunning on the cover in a sexy cutout swimsuit, but throughout the photo shoot, the pictures just kept getting better and in one photo, Kendall even stripped completely naked.

On the cover, Kendall rocked a vintage Gucci swimsuit in a bluish pink, styled with a black Gladys Tamez Millinery hat and a pair of Boot Star Los Angeles boots. Kendall’s swimsuit featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while her washboard abs were front and center through the cutout on the bodice.

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Kendall rocked a full Burberry outfit featuring a black crop top with a sweetheart neckline, styled with a tiny, low-rise mini skirt with silver grommets on the hemline. Through the skirt, her G-string I.AM.GIA thong peeked through and a thick black strap cinched in her tiny waist.

In perhaps Kendall’s sexiest photo to date, she was photographed lying down while completely naked, revealing her bare breasts. Throughout the shoot, Kendall rarely wore a bra and was not afraid to show some skin.

She wore a halterneck sheer black Nensi Dojaka bra that showed her nipples, styled with trousers from the same brand. Kendall revealed her breasts, yet again, in a bright orange, sheer mesh Supriya Lele crop top paired with tight black, high-waisted vintage Helmut Lang shorts. The 2022 issue is officially out now.