Kendall Jenner Slays Prada Runway In A Sheer Skirt & Oversized Jacket During Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner returned to the runway for the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, when she wore a sheer midi skirt & oversized jacket.

Kendall Jenner, 26, is back ladies and gentlemen and she looked absolutely stunning when she graced the Prada fall/winter 2022 runway during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. On the catwalk, Kendall wore a completely see-through sparkly gray midi skirt that put her toned legs on display.

Kendall styled her sheer skirt with an oversized navy blue satin puffer coat. The entire hood was covered in massive feathers and she accessorized with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

Prada posted a video of Kendall Jenner becoming a model to Instagram with the caption, “A salute to the profession of modeling. A history of women. Watch the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 Womenswear Show presented on February 24th at 2 PM CET. #PradaFW22 #KendallJenner”

While Kendall skipped New York Fashion Week this year, she made up for it at the Prada show, and even though she’s not on as many runways, she’s been slaying countless fashion campaigns. Just recently, Kendall starred in the spring/summer 2022 Hugo Boss #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign.

Kendall looked stunning in the photoshoot when she rocked a tiny black and white checkered bralette top with a pair of high-waisted underwear. Her abs were on full display in this outfit and she covered up with a loose black button-down shirt, kept unbuttoned, and a pair of baggy tan trousers. She accessorized her look with a brown leather crossbody bag and barely any makeup letting her straight brown hair down and natural.

Aside from this campaign, the supermodel was revealed as the campaign star for the jewelry brand, Messika. Kendall starred in the photoshoot looking incredible in a skintight metallic blue crop top with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms.

The entire photoshoot was taken in Saint-Tropez, France, and pictured Kendall posing on the beach. In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Kendall rocked a bright blue, metallic long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with high-waisted black bikini bottoms that put her tiny waist and toned legs on display.