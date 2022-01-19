Kendall Jenner Slays In Metallic Blue Crop Top & Bathing Suit Bottoms For Sexy Jewelry Campaign

Another day, another photoshoot for Kendall Jenner, who just starred in the Messika jewelry campaign in a slew of sexy looks from crop tops to swimsuits.

Kendall Jenner, 26, has landed yet another campaign, and this time it was for the jewelry brand, Messika. The supermodel starred in the photoshoot looking incredible in a skintight metallic blue crop top with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms. From crop tops to one-piece swimsuits, Kendall slayed the campaign.

The entire photoshoot was taken in Saint-Tropez, France, and pictured Kendall posing on the beach. In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Kendall rocked a bright blue, metallic long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with high-waisted black bikini bottoms that put her tiny waist and toned legs on display.

In another photo from the shoot, Kendall looked gorgeous as she lounged on a chair in the water wearing the same form-fitting bottoms with a long-sleeve black crop top that revealed her rock-hard abs. She styled her look with massive diamond hoop earrings and a dazzling Messika My Twin Skinny Choker necklace.

As if Kendall’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in a skintight black one-piece scuba swimsuit with a zipper on the bodice that was zipped all the way down to reveal her chest and gorgeous gold necklaces. She posed in the pool with wet hair while massive gold earrings graced her lobes.

For her final outfit, Kendall was pictured jogging on the beach while rocking a pair of high-waisted, tight black running shorts with a black crop top and a metallic blue bomber jacket. Her hair whipped behind her in the wind revealing her gold Messika Lucky Move Mono Earrings.

Kendall gushed about working with the brand, “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities. During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”