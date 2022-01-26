Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Rock Crop Tops & Tiny Shorts In Sexy New Hugo Boss Campaign

Besties Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous when they starred in the new Hugo Boss campaign wearing shorts & crop tops.

When it comes to model BFFs Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both ladies are always starring in some sort of campaign and their latest venture was for the Spring/Summer 2022 Hugo Boss #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign.

Kendall looked flawless in the photo shoot when she rocked a tiny black and white checkered bralette top with a pair of high-waisted underwear. Her abs were on full display in this outfit and she covered up with a loose black button-down shirt, kept unbuttoned, and a pair of baggy tan trousers.

She accessorized her look with a brown leather crossbody bag and barely any makeup letting her straight brown hair down and natural.

As for Hailey, she opted to go topless underneath an oversized tan varsity jacket, revealing her toned abs and tiny waist. She styled the coat with a pair of high-waisted, tight black shorts and natural beach waves.

In another photo from the shoot, Hailey looked adorable when she rocked an oversized black hooded sweatshirt with nothing underneath.

She put her toned legs on display in the hoodie that had the word, “BOSS,” written in huge white letters across the front and she topped her look off with a pair of chunky socks.

Aside from Kendall and Hailey, model Joan Smalls, rapper Future, and athletes, all star in the campaign. Daniel Grieder, CEO of the brand, gushed about the stars of the campaign, “We are absolutely thrilled by this amazing cast for BOSS.”

He continued, “The talents and personalities of the campaign perfectly embody what a boss stands for today. Delving into the more personal, emotive, and thoughtful aspects of being a boss in today’s world helps us connect in a more concrete and tangible way to millennials.”