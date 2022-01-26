Fashion

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Rock Crop Tops & Tiny Shorts In Sexy New Hugo Boss Campaign

kendall jenner
Hugo Boss/MEGA
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel, in New York The Times Square Edition Grand Opening, New York, USA - 12 Mar 2019
Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace
Kendall Jenner The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9881279cn View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Besties Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous when they starred in the new Hugo Boss campaign wearing shorts & crop tops.

When it comes to model BFFs Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both ladies are always starring in some sort of campaign and their latest venture was for the Spring/Summer 2022 Hugo Boss #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner stunned in this bralette & trousers for the new Spring/Summer 2022 Hugo Boss #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign. (Hugo Boss/MEGA)

Kendall looked flawless in the photo shoot when she rocked a tiny black and white checkered bralette top with a pair of high-waisted underwear. Her abs were on full display in this outfit and she covered up with a loose black button-down shirt, kept unbuttoned, and a pair of baggy tan trousers.

She accessorized her look with a brown leather crossbody bag and barely any makeup letting her straight brown hair down and natural.

Related Gallery

Hailey Baldwin's Sexiest Photos: See Her Hottest Pics On 25th Birthday

Hailey Bieber Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 09: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606509_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Saint Laurent

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous when she rocked this varsity jacket with nothing underneath & a pair of high-waisted shorts. (Hugo Boss/MEGA)

As for Hailey, she opted to go topless underneath an oversized tan varsity jacket, revealing her toned abs and tiny waist. She styled the coat with a pair of high-waisted, tight black shorts and natural beach waves.

In another photo from the shoot, Hailey looked adorable when she rocked an oversized black hooded sweatshirt with nothing underneath.

She put her toned legs on display in the hoodie that had the word, “BOSS,” written in huge white letters across the front and she topped her look off with a pair of chunky socks.

Aside from Kendall and Hailey, model Joan Smalls, rapper Future, and athletes, all star in the campaign. Daniel Grieder, CEO of the brand, gushed about the stars of the campaign, “We are absolutely thrilled by this amazing cast for BOSS.”

He continued, “The talents and personalities of the campaign perfectly embody what a boss stands for today. Delving into the more personal, emotive, and thoughtful aspects of being a boss in today’s world helps us connect in a more concrete and tangible way to millennials.”