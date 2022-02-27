Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Hair Makeover In Paris After Prada Show — Before & After Photos

The supermodel flaunted her bold new hair color in a sophisticated black dress while enjoying an outing in the City of Lights.

The very best high-fashion models know how to rock any style, and Kendall Jenner just proved worthy of such status! The 26-year-old beauty sported a bold new hair color while out in Paris on Saturday Feb. 26. The fiery red tone taking over her luscious locks was a dramatic departure from her trademark raven tresses — and we’re not mad about it at all!

Kendall looked every inch the cover girl as she rocked the new hair color in a sophisticated ensemble. Daring to impress, the reality star wrapped her enviable figure in a classic black dress, as she topped of the look with knee-high leather boots and dark sunglasses. Kendall showcased her natural beauty as well by going virtually makeup free.

The new look comes only a few weeks after she had another dramatic hair makeover! Kendall debuted curtain bangs during a clip on her Instagram Story earlier this month. The video showed her driving a car with the window down and the caption, “bangzzz idk.”

When she’s not giving her fans a treat with a surprise makeover, Kendall is going from strength to strength with her boyfriend Devin Booker. The pair were rumored to be together since June 2020 — but it wasn’t until last February that they made it official! And even though Devin’s rigorous schedule with professional basketball can keep them apart, he still wants to give Kendall his all. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.”