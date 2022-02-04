Kendall Jenner Debuts Curtain Bangs In New Hair Makeover – See Before & After Photos

Kendall Jenner debuted brand new curtain bangs when she showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram.

When it comes to Kendall Jenner, 26, she always manages to look fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her new hairstyle. The supermodel debuted new curtain bangs that were framed on the side of her face and she showed off her hairstyle on her Instagram story.

Kendall posted a video of herself driving in the car with the window down with the caption, “bangzzz idk.” In the video, her black hair was down and parted in the middle in natural waves, while her new bangs were floating in the wind. She wore a pair of rectangle sunglasses and an oversized navy blue zip-up Nike hoodie.

That same day, Kendall headed to the salon with her black hair slicked back into a bun with a thick black headband covering her hairline. She rocked an oversized Nike Cactus Plant Flea Market Work Jacket, with a pair of high-waisted black leggings and a plunging gray sports bra.

Kendall accessorized with Dmy by Dmy Billy Black Sunglasses, Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Lt Shoes, high white Nike Performance Socks, a By Far Amber Bag, a Foundrae Protection Petite Champleve Medallion Stationary Necklace, and a Takeya 64Oz Newman Pickleball Series Insulated Water Bottle.

This is not the first time Kendall has dabbled with bangs, in fact, she attended the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City. She rocked a skintight, strapless tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side, styled with her new bangs. Her blunt bangs were in the front, covering her entire forehead, while the rest of her hair was thrown back into a high ponytail, putting the bangs on full display.