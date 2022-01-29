Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Match In Crop Tops & Leggings For Pilates Workout

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin strutted down the streets of West Hollywood in crop tops and leggings after sweating it out in pilates class.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, both know that matching outfits make working out so much more fun. They twinned in crop tops and leggings that showed off their toned abs and curves as they strutted down the streets of West Hollywood after their pilates class. Each of them added their own touch to the look as the model rocked a one-sleeved olive green crop top and matching leggings. She also wore an adorable pair of teal sneakers and held a small black purse.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off a light grey crop top and black leggings along with black sneakers and a big bright blue reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Both of them completed their looks with sunglasses, updos and face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. They initially both had sweatshirts but understandably, they ditched them after their pilates workout.

Hailey has plenty of workout buddies to help her stay motivated. She was recently spotted hitting the gym with Bella Hadid. Hailey kept a similar color scheme for the occasion as she wore a grey cropped jacket and grey crop top with matching leggings. Bella, on the other hand, strutted her stuff in a white long-sleeved crop top and black leggings.

Hailey and Kendall also were recently spotted out on the town for a girls’ night out. The reality TV star rocked a mini leather skirt with a figure-hugging brown sweater vest and black long-sleeved top along with some sexy black leather boots. Hailey understood the assignment as she was head-to-toe in leather. She wore a leather spaghetti strap tank top, pants and trench coat.

Both models are happily in relationships. Kendall is dating NBA star, Devin Booker. They have been romantically linked since April 2020 and have since gone Instagram official as boyfriend and girlfriend. Meanwhile, Hailey is happily married to Justin Bieber. Even though their marriage hit a rough patch during the pandemic and Hailey even considered leaving the singer, the two have since worked out their personal issues and decided they were going to be there for each other through thick and thin