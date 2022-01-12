Fashion

Kendall Jenner Slays Leather Mini Skirt For Night Out With Hailey Baldwin

kendall jenner
Rachpoot / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stun as they arrive for Fai's Oliver People's launch. The two model pals put on a stunning display in black leather as they headed to the event to support good pal, Fai Chandra's collaboration with the famed Sunglass company. **SHOT ON 01/11/2022** Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lifestyle Director

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly long, toned legs when she rocked a tiny black leather mini skirt with knee-high boots.

Kendall Jenner, 26, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she headed to a party in LA on Jan. 11, rocking a super short leather mini skirt. The supermodel put her pins on display in the high-waisted black skirt that was so short, it ended at the top of her thighs.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner showed off her long, toned legs in a tiny black mini skirt with a pair of knee-high black leather boots. (Rachpoot / BACKGRID)

Kendall styled her mini with a long-sleeve black turtleneck top and a cropped tan knit vest with chunky black buttons down the front. She styled the outfit with a pair of knee-high black leather pointed-toe boots and a black leather bag.

Kendall was joined by her model BFF, Hailey Baldwin, who also rocked black leather.

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stun as they arrive for Fai's Oliver People's launch. The two model pals put on a stunning display in black leather as they headed to the event to support good pal, Fai Chandra's collaboration with the famed Sunglass company. **SHOT ON 01/11/2022** Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A stylish Hailey Bieber grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 23 Apr 2021 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749151_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailey threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy leather straight-leg pants which she styled with a skintight strapless black bustier. On top of her look, she rocked a floor-length black leather Magda Butrym Winter 2021 Coat and topped her look off with black heels.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin was with Kendall at the event when she wore a pair of straight-leg leather pants with a leather top & a leather trench coat on top. (Rachpoot / BACKGRID)

Kendall has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing skin in sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece SKIMS set featuring a bra and matching underwear.

In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”