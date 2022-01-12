Kendall Jenner Slays Leather Mini Skirt For Night Out With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly long, toned legs when she rocked a tiny black leather mini skirt with knee-high boots.

Kendall Jenner, 26, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she headed to a party in LA on Jan. 11, rocking a super short leather mini skirt. The supermodel put her pins on display in the high-waisted black skirt that was so short, it ended at the top of her thighs.

Kendall styled her mini with a long-sleeve black turtleneck top and a cropped tan knit vest with chunky black buttons down the front. She styled the outfit with a pair of knee-high black leather pointed-toe boots and a black leather bag.

Kendall was joined by her model BFF, Hailey Baldwin, who also rocked black leather.

Hailey threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy leather straight-leg pants which she styled with a skintight strapless black bustier. On top of her look, she rocked a floor-length black leather Magda Butrym Winter 2021 Coat and topped her look off with black heels.

Kendall has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing skin in sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece SKIMS set featuring a bra and matching underwear.

In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”