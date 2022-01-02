See Pic

Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate New Year’s — Rare Photo

Kendall Jenner
Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and her NBA baller boyfriend Devin Booker step out for lunch in SoHo. Kendall kept things casual in flared pants paired with sandals and an unbuttoned shirt. Devin rocked a pair of Converse sneakers and a beige top. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

Kendall Jenner and her BF Devin Booker looked every inch in love as they got cozy during a sweet New Year’s Day selfie. See the rare photo here!

The look of love! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are definitely going from strength to strength as they posed for a sweet selfie together on New Year’s Day. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a photo album (below) of her fun-filled weekend, which included the adorable snap of her and the NBA star, 25.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star rocked a stylish overcoat, colorful striped scarf and black leggings for the cute pic. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, Kendall leaned into Devin and flashed her megawatt smile. Her cover girl looks were definitely on display, as she went virtually makeup free, yet still looked ready for her close-up. Devin, meanwhile, was no slouch in the fashion department either. He looked exceptionally hip in his all-black attire and sparkling diamond chain necklace.

While the pair are getting to be more open about their relationship, it was definitely a low key one for quite some time. While they were rumored to be together since June 2020, it wasn’t until last February that they made it official! And even thought Devin’s rigorous schedule with professional basketball can keep them apart, he still wants to give Kendall his all. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”

Related Gallery

Stars Celebrating NYE 2022: Photos Of Miley Cyrus & More Ringing In The New Year

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun pictured exiting NOBU Malibu with his daughter Casie after enjoying a fancy meal ahead of New Year's. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun, Casie Colson Baker BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck go shopping with her daughter Emma at American Rag in Los Angeles on new year’s eve. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: 24kGoldn arrives on Friday, December 31st -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/NBC)

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.” Well, it clearly looks like they are starting the new year off right and should be in for a happy 2022!

 