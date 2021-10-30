See Pics

Kendall Jenner Wishes BF & ‘Best Friend’ Devin Booker A Happy 25th Birthday — See Cute Photos

Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.
Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong! The supermodel sweetly paid tribute to the NBA star on his 25th birthday.

Kendall Jenner has wished her baller beau Devin Booker a happy 25th birthday! The supermodel welcomed him to the 25 club when she took to her Instagram Story on October 30 with a pair of sweet snaps. “Happy birthday best friend @dbook,” she captioned an image of herself and Devin sitting on a beach chair. The following pic was a selfie of the NBA star wearing his Team USA uniform from the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. She added three red heart emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her relationship with the basketball player official back in February, however rumors first began circulating in April 2020. Since then, she’s opened up about their romance in interviews, most recently revealing her niece Stormi Webster, 3, is a big fan of her aunty’s boyfriend. Kendall revealed the adorable daughter of Kylie Jenner‘ has a special bond with Devin. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” Kendall told Jimmy Fallon on the Sept. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

Kendall also opened up about her sister’s second pregnancy, which will make Stormi a big sister! “She called me and I answered the phone and she just had a picture of her sonogram. And I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ ” she told the talk show host. However, the 818 Tequila mogul did admit she wasn’t too surprised that Kylie and her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott, 30, were expecting again.

Kendall and Devin.

“I wasn’t really shocked, because I felt like it could happen some day soon,” Kendall explained. “But I was excited, I was very excited. It’s just a blessing, it’s amazing.” She also revealed that she considers herself the “cool aunt” to her dozens of nieces and nephews. “There is 18 of them now going on 20. There’s two on the way,” the supermodel explained. “My brother Burt [Jenner] has one on the way, and then my sister obviously just announced hers. It’s fun, it’s really fun. I try to be chill. I stress out about enough already.”