Kendall Jenner Reveals Niece Stormi Has The ‘Biggest Crush’ On Her BF Devin Booker — Watch

Kendall Jenner Reveals Niece Stormi Has The 'Biggest Crush' On Her BF Devin Booker

It seems Kendall Jenner isn’t the only Kardashian with a crush on Devin Booker — baby Stormi has an ‘amazing relationship’ with the NBA player.

Stormi Webster, 3, is a big fan of her aunty Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend. The 25-year-old supermodel revealed in a new interview that her niece has a special bond with her NBA star beau, Devin Booker, 24. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” Kendall told Jimmy Fallon on the Sept. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

Kendall also opened up about her sister Kylie Jenner‘s second pregnancy, which will make Stormi a big sister! “She called me and I answered the phone and she just had a picture of her sonogram. And I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ ” she told the talk show host. However, the 818 Tequila mogul did admit she wasn’t too surprised that Kylie and her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott, 30, were expecting again.

“I wasn’t really shocked, because I felt like it could happen some day soon,” Kendall explained. “But I was excited, I was very excited. It’s just a blessing, it’s amazing.” She also revealed that she considers herself the “cool aunt” to her dozens of nieces and nephews. “There is 18 of them now going on 20. There’s two on the way,” the supermodel explained. “My brother Burt [Jenner] has one on the way, and then my sister obviously just announced hers. It’s fun, it’s really fun. I try to be chill. I stress out about enough already.”

Kylie has been getting a lot of love from her family members since she confirmed the news of baby no. 2. Proud mom Kris Jenner, 65, told E! News on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala that she was “really excited” to become a grandmother once again. “Number 11. It’s really great,” the matriarch said.

As fans would know, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO announced the exciting news with a sweet and touching video that featured clips of the moment she found out she was expecting via a pregnancy test. Once the news broke, Kylie’s sisters Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian all commented on the post with congratulatory messages for the makeup mogul.