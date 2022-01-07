Kendall Jenner Rocks SKIMS Lingerie In New Selfie & Kim Is Here For It

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly toned figure in a sexy two-piece SKIMS set & Kim Kardashian praised her for it.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kendall Jenner, 26, it is that she has an amazingly toned and lean figure and she showed it off in her latest Instagram post. The supermodel posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece set featuring a bra and matching underwear.

In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”

Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian, was so impressed by the photo of Kendall that she reposted it to her own Instagram with a sticker that read, “Damn girl.”

This is not the first time Kendall has shown her support for Kim’s brand – how can we ever forget the famous Valentine’s Day photoshoot back in February 2021? The campaign starred Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, looking seriously sexy in a slew of lingerie looks.

Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a bright red, plunging underwire bra with a matching G-string thong that was so tiny, and low-cut, it barely covered her private parts. Her sisters Kim and Kylie looked just as stunning in their lingerie – although they opted to wear triangle bralettes with high-waisted underwear. Kendall’s look was by far the raciest and sexiest.