Jennifer Lopez & Megan Thee Stallion Show Off Their Abs In Crop Tops For New Coach Campaign

Jennifer Lopez & Megan Thee Stallion look fabulous in the new Coach campaign as they showed off their rockhard abs in crop tops.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Megan Thee Stallion, 26, it is that both of these ladies are insanely sexy and they proved that in the latest Coach campaign. The spring 2022 campaign stars both women showing off their fabulous figures in tiny crop tops and short shorts.

In the campaign, “That’s My Ride,” JLo looked gorgeous in a pink sweatsuit while riding a hot pink bike. She threw on a cropped hoodie that put her insanely toned abs and tiny waist on display and paired the top with matching sweatpants.

She pulled down the waistband in the photo to show off her toned figure and topped her look off with a brown leather purse and heeled mules. JLo’s second photo from the shoot featured her on another bike, but this time she was wearing all white.

JLo rocked a short-sleeve cropped tee with a pair of logo underwear underneath a pair of baggy white sweats. She topped her look off with a crossbody bag and chunky lace-up boots.

Meanwhile, Megan looked amazing in a pair of high-waisted pink and blue denim mini shorts that were extremely short. In one photo, she styled the bottoms with a bright orange cropped hoodie, while the other two photos pictured her in pink and white versions of the sweatshirt.

Megan accessorized her look with a pair of bubblegum pink heeled mules and a pair of black leather combat boots. Throughout the entire shoot, she had her hair down and parted to the side while her ends were flipped up.