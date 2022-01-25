Fashion

Jennifer Lopez & Megan Thee Stallion Show Off Their Abs In Crop Tops For New Coach Campaign

Courtesy of Coach/MEGA
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez gets on her BMX bike as she stars in a new Coach fashion campaign. The 52-year-old star appears alongside Megan Thee Stallion in the spring 2022 'That's My Ride' collaboration. Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Koki also appear. Director Stuart Vevers worked in collaboration with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell on the campaign, which "reimagines Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage code and first-ever house logo in a pop palette for a new generation". Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, poses in a fairground at a seaside resort in the images. Stuart Vevers said: "Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.” Editorial usage. Credit - Courtesy of Coach / MEGA. 25 Jan 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez for Coach. Photo credit: Courtesy of Coach/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA822558_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez arrives at boyfriend Ben Affleck's home for breakfast with her kids. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez seen rehearsing with her crew of dancers, LL Cool J, and rapper Ja Rule before the star-studded Global Citizen Festival in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ja Rule. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790395_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Lopez & Megan Thee Stallion look fabulous in the new Coach campaign as they showed off their rockhard abs in crop tops.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Megan Thee Stallion, 26, it is that both of these ladies are insanely sexy and they proved that in the latest Coach campaign. The spring 2022 campaign stars both women showing off their fabulous figures in tiny crop tops and short shorts.

Jennifer Lopez looked flawless in this cropped white workout set for the new Coach spring 2022 campaign. (Courtesy of Coach/MEGA)
Jennifer Lopez rocked this bright pink sweatsuit for the new Coach campaign. (Courtesy of Coach/MEGA)

In the campaign, “That’s My Ride,” JLo looked gorgeous in a pink sweatsuit while riding a hot pink bike. She threw on a cropped hoodie that put her insanely toned abs and tiny waist on display and paired the top with matching sweatpants.

Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2021
Megan Thee Stallion attends the Sports Illustrated Celebrates 2021 Issue Release at Seminole Hard Rock HotelSports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates 2021 issue release, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 23 Jul 2021

She pulled down the waistband in the photo to show off her toned figure and topped her look off with a brown leather purse and heeled mules. JLo’s second photo from the shoot featured her on another bike, but this time she was wearing all white.

Megan rocked these tiny shorts with an orange crop top, putting her toned abs on display. (Courtesy of Coach/MEGA)
Megan Thee Stallion rocked super short shorts with a white crop top. (Courtesy of Coach/MEGA)

JLo rocked a short-sleeve cropped tee with a pair of logo underwear underneath a pair of baggy white sweats. She topped her look off with a crossbody bag and chunky lace-up boots.

Megan Thee Stallion rocked a pink cropped hoodie for the campaign. (Courtesy of Coach/MEGA)

Meanwhile, Megan looked amazing in a pair of high-waisted pink and blue denim mini shorts that were extremely short. In one photo, she styled the bottoms with a bright orange cropped hoodie, while the other two photos pictured her in pink and white versions of the sweatshirt.

Megan accessorized her look with a pair of bubblegum pink heeled mules and a pair of black leather combat boots. Throughout the entire shoot, she had her hair down and parted to the side while her ends were flipped up.