Bella Hadid Hits The Gym In Long Sleeved Crop Top With Pal Hailey Bieber: Photo

Bella Hadid Hits The Gym In Long Sleeved Crop Top With Pal Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid
TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving her pilates class together in Los Angeles.
Lori Harvey is spotted out in workout gear in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Lori Harvey Ref: SPL5227798 190521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez looks cheery as she steps out for her workout in a red tank top and red printed leggings in Miami Beach. J-Lo left the upscale Anatomy gym after a workout and was escorted out by her assistant and security. The 51-year-old pop diva hopped back into her limo which had several Louis Vuitton holdalls in the back. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5231724 100621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.

Friends who work out together, stay together! Bella Hadid showed off her toned abs while Hailey Bieber sported a cute grey work outfit as they strutted out of the gym.

Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Bieber, 25, prove that working out together always makes it better. The two models were spotted walking out of the gym together after a pilates class on Sunday, Jan 9. Bella showed off her toned abs in a white, long-sleeved crop top and black leggings. Her bestie Hailey rocked a grey crop top and matching leggings along with a fuzzy grey jacket. The ladies had their hair up in ponytails and sunglasses as they strutted down the city streets.

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid leaving a pilates class.

The brunette beauties have been good friends for a while and never go too long without being spotted together in public. In November 2021, the two enjoyed a night out on the town in Miami. Bella paraded a multi-colored two-piece set that consisted of a crop top with a tie-front and skirt while Hailey rocked a strapless brown leather dress. The models were in town for Lauren Perez’s wedding.  Yes, the same wedding where Kendall Jenner wore her infamous barely-there cut-out dress.

Like her friend Hailey, Bella is part of a famous family. Her mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid while her siblings Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid are also models. Even though they’re all famous, the Hadid family remains close. The Victoria Secret model recently celebrated her 25th birthday with the fam in New York City. For her special occasion, Bella a black top with a keyhole neckline that showed off her cleavage and black leather boots.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid rocks a long-sleeved crop top.

Bella has been linked with art director Marc KalmanShe announced their relationship in July 2021, revealing the pair had been secretly dating for about a year. Even though Marc tends to stay out of the limelight, the pair has since been spotted publicly together proving that they’re still going strong.

Meanwhile, her famous siblings recently endured public breakups with A-list celebrities. Gigi has separated herself from former One Direction band member Zayn Malik since allegations surfaced that he got in an altercation with her mother Yolanda. Meanwhile, Anwar recently ended things with Grammy Award-winning artist Dua LipaTheir relationship seemed to have ended more amicably. The two “are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” as a source told People and their friends even reportedly believe the two will get back together.