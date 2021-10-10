See Pics

Bella Hadid Steps Out In Low Cut Black Top To Celebrate 25th Birthday With Gigi & Anwar In NYC

Model Bella Hadid with dark hair color, makeup-free and no face mask are walking around in Soho, New York on June 9, 2021.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Happy birthday, Bella Hadid! The model celebrated her milestone 25th with a family affair in NYC.

Bella Hadid rang in her 25th birthday in style! The California native looked incredible in a low cut black top as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 9 to celebrate with sister Gigi Hadid, 26, and brother Anwar Hadid, 22. Bella’s outfit, which was giving us serious Veronica vibes (as in the Archie comics), was reminiscent of the early ’00s with a loose knee-length skirt and to-the-knee boots.

She accessorized with a leopard print shoulder bag for a pop of color, which appeared to match a friend’s over-the-knee animal print boots behind her. The brunette ditched her usual bun to wear her hair down, going for a straight look to show off her short bangs. Pulling a page out of Rihanna‘s book, the super model appeared to be holding beverage in a wine glass as she meandered walked around outside.

Gigi, who is mom to 1-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, went for a decidedly more casual vibe. The Messika jewelry face rocked a cozy heather gray jumpsuit that featured a low cut. She threw on an oversized leather jacket over top to match her chunky loafers, holding onto a purse with her right hand. Gigi kept her blonde hair thrown into a bun, showing off her dewy skin and evening-ready smokey eye.

Meanwhile, Anwar — who is dating Dua Lipa, 26 — opted for a long sleeve graphic shirt featuring the face of a model, along with black pants and a red side bag. Dua didn’t appear to be present with the crew, however, she posted snippets of a party for Bella on the evening of Oct. 8. The English singer and Bella busted a move to “Pine & Ginger” by Amindi K. Fro$t & Tessellated & Valleyz as they laughed and smiled. Once again, Bella — who is in a relationship with Marc Kalman — stunned in a pink tank top and sweatpants for the low eye bash.

“Happy birthday to this lightbeam of a woman @bellahadid,” Dua wrote on her Instagram story. “You are so loved!! Grateful for you sis…rainbows for u always,” the Future Nostalgia singer added, along with white heart emojis.