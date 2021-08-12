See Pics

Bella Hadid Rocks Bright Pink Bikini & Kisses Boyfriend Marc Kalman In Sexy Throwback Photos

Vacation goals: Bella Hadid shared some sexy throwback photos from ‘paradise’ that featured boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Bella Hadid shared a series of sexy throwback photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 11 — ones that will make you long for a vacation in a no-COVID-19 world. The model, 24, uploaded some snapshots from February in the ultimate vacation wear: a bright pink bikini with hints of tie-dye yellow. In the last slide, Bella gives her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman a vacation smooch.

“Day off in paradise,” Bella captioned the post with some fun tropical emojis. “Rare but always appreciated.” The model dated the photos with February 2021. In the slides, Bella is photographed lounging in the pool, enjoying pizza on a scenic beach, and throwing up the peace sign. She gives her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek in the last slide.

The model confirmed her romance with Marc on Instagram just last month. Bella shared a series of photos from her time at fashion week and the Cannes Film Festival in Paris on July 8 — and sneakily snuck in a photo with her new boyfriend in the very last slide of the post. The two embrace and Marc goes in for a kiss in the snapshot. It’s unclear when they began dating, but Bella and Marc have been spotted together in New York City as early as June.

A source previously told HollywoodLife the two have been “quietly” dating for quite some time prior to their Instagram debut. “Bella and Marc have been quietly seeing each other for a couple months but things have become more serious between them lately, so she decided to make things Instagram official,” the source told HL. “She’s grateful for all the support they’re receiving and she’s thrilled that their romance is out there because she’s so proud of him and wants to show him off to the world.”

The source added that Marc has already met the Hadid family — and that Bella’s mom Yolanda and sister Gigi have been “welcoming.” The insider said, “Bella typically keeps her romantic life private, but she’s introduced Marc to her family and she has their blessing which makes things feel more official… She couldn’t be happier and she’s excited to see where things continue to progress between them.”