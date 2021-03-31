‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals Whether Veronica Holds A Grudge Against Betty & Archie

‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Veronica and Archie’s future, Chad’s possible return, and more.

Veronica and Archie are officially back together on Riverdale. She’s put her husband, Chad, in the past and is looking ahead to a future with Archie. Before they got back together, Archie admitted that he’d been hooking up with Betty. HollywoodLife asked Camila Mendes if Veronica holds anything against Betty and Archie for going there, given their history.

“I think she’s put that in the past,” Camila told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE while promoting her partnership with Secret Deoderant. “Veronica has always been a very forward-thinking person. She doesn’t like to linger on things. She kind of moves on quickly. It’s like, alright, that happened. On to the next thing. I think she said it really perfectly with Archie. She’s only focused on the present and what you want right now. It doesn’t really matter what happened in the past. They’re adults now. It’s been seven years. Get over it.”

Everything seems perfect for Veronica and Archie again, but what about Chad? Veronica told him she wanted a divorce, but he doesn’t seem the type to go away quietly. “Our showrunner doesn’t really tell us. He likes to keep us on the edge of our seats, too,” Camila said about what’s next. “So I actually don’t know what the deal with Chad is, and when he’s coming back, and how he’s coming back. But I have a feeling something’s going to happen.”

Veronica and her father, Hiram, remain at odds. Camila doesn’t think they’ll ever have a normal father-daughter dynamic. “I honestly don’t think they’d ever be happy getting to that place,” Camila continued. “I think they love having that tension all the time, having somebody to fight with, and having somebody to challenge them. To be honest, I think they are the two people in the world that really do challenge each other. So in that way, they really need each other.”

In addition to Riverdale, Camila has another project lined up. “I’m really excited about a project I have over hiatus called Strangers,” she revealed. “I’ve been texting the director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. We’re kind of from the same area of South Florida, so we really get each other on a deep spiritual level. She and I are already kind of texting back and forth nonstop. We’re both super excited.”

Camila also shared how her beauty routine has changed since she began starring on Riverdale. “I’d say my self-care routine has changed more than anything,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think beauty is pretty much the same. I’ve always done the same things. But I do look at beauty now from a perspective of health. I think I always sort of have, but I think I value that more. When I do go to get facials, they’re always like, you’re getting blemishes up here because you’re dehydrated. You’re not drinking enough water. I think a huge part of skincare is just what you’re putting into your body. It shows when we’re being healthy and staying active and eating right… Your skin glows. I think that’s something that’s really underrated.”

The actress partnered with Secret Deoderant in 2019. She opened about why she was drawn to the widely-known brand. “I love that Secret has always felt like a brand that empowers women,” she said. “I feel like they’re a brand made by women for women, and I think that’s something really powerful.”