‘Riverdale’: Betty & Archie’s Relationship Changes Forever With One Steamy Scene

‘Riverdale’ just went there. Betty and Archie’s relationship has taken a friends with benefits turn, and it all started with one hot shower scene.

With this 7-year time jump, all bets are off. The Feb. 17 episode of Riverdale featured one of the sexiest scenes in recent history. Betty and Archie finally confronted all that sexual tension that’s been simmering for years and years. While they’re cleaning up Archie’s house after the raid, they both realize they need to shower. They’re all sweaty from cleaning up the house.

They decide to take a shower together. But they don’t just take a shower. They have hot shower sex. It’s sexy, it’s steamy, it’s everything Barchie fans have been wanting. (Is this scene even allowed on The CW? It’s that hot.)

After their shower, Archie asks about what just happened. Betty says it’s “something we’ve been wanting to do since high school but never got around to it.” They both agree to keep what happened between them a secret. We’ll see how that works out.

Also during the episode, Riverdale’s ultimate hero Toni goes to great lengths to save Riverdale High. She goes toe-to-toe with Hiram Lodge, with the help of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Kevin, Alice, and more. In order to help keep Riverdale High up and running, the core four sign on as new teachers. Toni went to Cheryl and got her to help with funding after an emotional plea at Pop Tate’s retirement party.

However, Hiram is successful in his attempt to make the town of Riverdale unincorporated. This will cause even more problems, but Betty, Jughead, and Veronica are sticking around to help. Jughead is even working at Pop Tate’s now and moves in with Archie. The episode ends with a terrified Polly being chased down the road by someone behind a massive truck. This is likely the same person who abducted the girl in the previous episode. Betty’s life is about to get even more complicated.