Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Massive Cutouts At Friend’s Wedding — Photos

Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever for a friend’s recent wedding, wearing a tight black dress with cutouts that left little to the imagination. See the sultry photos here!

Kendall Jenner looked simply smokin’ in a recent Instagram story, showing off her stunning, tight black dress with major cutouts that revealed her amazing bod. The 26-year-old model posted a few stories to her social media while at her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding, sharing the details of the dress while posing in the mirror with pals Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Beiber, 24.

In the first shot, Kendall and the gals posed for an Instagram boomerang as Kendall’s tight dress took center stage. The dress hugged around her shoulders, waist, and hips, but featured massive cutouts that exposed practically the whole front part of her body, skimpily covering her chest and putting her navel on display.

In the second Instagram story, Kendall took a video of just she and friend Hailey, both posing in a sexy manner as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed fans an even better view of the dress. Kendall completed the sultry wedding guest look by wearing her dark brown locks down and tousled and sported minimal, yet glowing makeup.

Kendall is no stranger to rocking a skimpy look. Last month the reality star showed off her cinched 24-inch waistline when she wore a tiny pea-green bikini for her millions of Instagram followers. She topped off the look with a bedazzled fringe pink cowboy hat with her initials, ‘KJ’ on the top.

The brunette beauty was presumably at the same friend’s bachelorette party for that look, holding a bedazzled cup with her initials. She captioned the post with none other than a few emojis, a brain, heart, and a bow to be exact. Fire emojis and hearts were seen throughout the comments as fans posted in admiration for the look — and her supermodel bod, undoubtedly!

When Kendall’s not taking over our socials in the hottest photos or promoting her new tequila line, she is enjoying much-needed alone time with her beau, Devin Booker, 24. The pair started dating in Apr. 2020, but didn’t take their romance Instagram official until Feb. 2021. They’ve embarked on jet-setting vacations and lakeside hangouts, but the couple generally likes to keep the details of their relationship pretty low-key — something she also admitted to during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.