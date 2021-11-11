See Pics

Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Massive Cutouts At Friend’s Wedding — Photos

Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel, in New York The Times Square Edition Grand Opening, New York, USA - 12 Mar 2019
Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace
Kendall Jenner The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9881279cn View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever for a friend’s recent wedding, wearing a tight black dress with cutouts that left little to the imagination. See the sultry photos here!

Kendall Jenner looked simply smokin’ in a recent Instagram story, showing off her stunning, tight black dress with major cutouts that revealed her amazing bod. The 26-year-old model posted a few stories to her social media while at her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding, sharing the details of the dress while posing in the mirror with pals Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Beiber, 24.

In the first shot, Kendall and the gals posed for an Instagram boomerang as Kendall’s tight dress took center stage. The dress hugged around her shoulders, waist, and hips, but featured massive cutouts that exposed practically the whole front part of her body, skimpily covering her chest and putting her navel on display.

In the second Instagram story, Kendall took a video of just she and friend Hailey, both posing in a sexy manner as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed fans an even better view of the dress. Kendall completed the sultry wedding guest look by wearing her dark brown locks down and tousled and sported minimal, yet glowing makeup.

Kendall is no stranger to rocking a skimpy look. Last month the reality star showed off her cinched 24-inch waistline when she wore a tiny pea-green bikini for her millions of Instagram followers. She topped off the look with a bedazzled fringe pink cowboy hat with her initials, ‘KJ’ on the top.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Cut Out Dresses: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Emily Ratajkowski Storytellers: Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 12 Jun 2021 Wearing Nensi Dojaka
Vanessa Hudgens The Goodtime Hotel opening, Miami, Florida, USA - 16 Apr 2021 Wearing Cult Gaia
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Kim was spotted inside with owner David Grumman who she surprised for the event and then later headed to Papi Steak and her luxury hotel. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The friends all had a laugh as they waited for their cars to head to the event. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage. 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747211_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The brunette beauty was presumably at the same friend’s bachelorette party for that look, holding a bedazzled cup with her initials. She captioned the post with none other than a few emojis, a brain, heart, and a bow to be exact. Fire emojis and hearts were seen throughout the comments as fans posted in admiration for the look — and her supermodel bod, undoubtedly!

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Shutterstock)

When Kendall’s not taking over our socials in the hottest photos or promoting her new tequila line, she is enjoying much-needed alone time with her beau, Devin Booker, 24. The pair started dating in Apr. 2020, but didn’t take their romance Instagram official until Feb. 2021. They’ve embarked on jet-setting vacations and lakeside hangouts, but the couple generally likes to keep the details of their relationship pretty low-key — something she also admitted to during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.