Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Skimpy Bikini & Cowgirl Hat At Friend’s Bridal Shower — Photo

The 818 Tequila founder looked incredible when she posed in a skimpy bikini and a cowboy hat on Monday, Oct. 25.

Let’s be honest, Kendall Jenner,25, looks impeccable in just about anything. On Monday, Oct. 25, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share quite the look while celebrating at a friend’s bridal party.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her cinched 24-inch waistline when she wore a tiny pea-green bikini for her 196m followers. She completed the look with a bedazzled fringe pink cowboy hat with her initials, ‘KJ’ on the top.

The sun-kissed beauty was holding a bedazzled cup with her initials, which we can assume had a splash of her very own product, 818 Tequila, which she has been actively promoting. She captioned the look with none other than a few emojis, a brain, heart, and a bow to be exact. Fire emojis and hearts were seen throughout the comments as fans posted in admiration.

When she’s not taking over our socials in the hottest photos or promoting her new beverage line, she is enjoying much-needed alone time with her beau, Devin Booker, 24.

The lovebirds have recently re-united since the pro-NBA player has recovered from his COVID-19 diagnosis. On Oct.18, the cute couple had a date night in and tested out their pumpkin carving skills, or lack thereof. “Pumpkin don’t count if you used a stencil,” Devin’s tweet read while showing off the final product. The model admitted she felt “personally attacked” in response to his tweet which highlighted Kendall using tracing tools for the evening.

The pair started dating in Apr. 2020, but didn’t take their romance Instagram official until Feb. 2021. From lavish vacations to low-key lakeside hangouts, Kendall has kept the details of her relationship with Devin pretty quiet, for the most part, which she also admitted to during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” she admitted. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

She added, “Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Undoubtedly this relationship has no signs of slowing down any time soon as the model’s famous family also approves of the relationship. “Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another,” a source shared with E! News on the Kar-Jenner family in June. “They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”