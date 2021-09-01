Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Prove They’re Getting Serious As She Meets His Grandma

Following their one-year anniversary, Kendall Jenner visited boyfriend Devin Booker’s grandmother in Mississippi and shared a sweet exchange.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship has progressed to the meet-the-grandparents stage. The model, 25, took a trip to Moss Point, Mississippi to visit the NBA player’s grandmother — and the occasion was captured on video. Kendall wore a yellow maxi sun dress with white high tops for the visit, while Devin, 24, wore a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

The model could be heard asking, “How are you?” and later remarking, “It’s so nice to meet you” through nervous laughter. (Meeting grandmothers could be pretty nerve-racking.) The trip comes after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. While the duo keep details of their relationship private, Kendall subtly celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of her Phoenix Suns player BF on Instagram Story on June 13.

Devin is currently enjoying some time off before heading back to training at the end of September. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the basketball player intends to take “full advantage” of the downtime to spend with his girlfriend. “They have a tremendous bond… and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture” the source said. “So, this time with her is important.”

Another source added that the relationship has “definitely progressed over the past few years,” while another opened up about how “special” the relationship is to Kendall: “She generally is a private person, but her relationship with him is so special to her that she wants to show him off,” the source said, adding, “They’re enjoying the time together while their schedules allow for it.”

It seems that the model’s famous family also approves of the relationship. “Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another,” a source told E! News of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in June. “They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”